Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more

The 2023-24 National Hockey League regular season is set to kick off for the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks as they prepare to clash on Wednesday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The excitement begins with the puck drop at 10 p.m. ET. Hockey enthusiasts can catch all the action live by streaming on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers Preview

As the previous season unfolded, the Oilers were among the fortunate ones, clinching a playoff berth with an impressive 50 regular-season wins. The Oilers displayed dominance throughout the season, finishing with a remarkable 50-23-9 record and an impressive 25-10-3 record within the Pacific Division.

Their offensive prowess was evident, averaging 4.0 goals per game while allowing just 3.1 per game. This year they'll likely intend to replicate their performance and secure for playoffs. Captain Connor McDavid's eyes are entirely focused on clinching the Stanley Cup this season.

Vancouver Canucks Preview

On the flip side, the Canucks faced playoff disappointment as they failed to qualify. In Pacific Division play, Vancouver managed a respectable 16-9-1 record and concluded the season at 38-37-7 overall.

One noteworthy statistic for the Canucks was their power play success rate, which stood at 22.7% last season. They netted 62 goals from 273 power-play opportunities. With the newly appointed captain Quinn Hughes leading the team, Canucks are set to make noise in the league.

With the stage set for a new season, both teams have their own set of expectations, and this opening game will provide a glimpse of the challenges and excitement that lie ahead.

Edmonton Oilers Lines

Forwards

EVANDER KANE CONNOR MCDAVID CONNOR BROWN RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS LEON DRAISAITL ZACH HYMAN DYLAN HOLLOWAY RYAN MCLEOD WARREN FOEGELE MATTIAS JANMARK DEREK RYAN NA

Defenceman

DARNELL NURSE EVAN BOUCHARD BRETT KULAK CODY CECI PHILIP BROBERG VINCENT DESHARNAIS

Goalies

STUART SKINNER JACK CAMPBELL

Vancouver Canucks Lines

Forwards

ANDREI KUZMENKO ELIAS PETTERSSON CONOR GARLAND PHIL DI GIUSEPPE J.T. MILLER BROCK BOESER DAKOTA JOSHUA PIUS SUTER ANTHONY BEAUVILLIER NILS HOGLANDER SAM LAFFERTY TEDDY BLUEGER

Defenceman

QUINN HUGHES FILIP HRONEK IAN COLE TYLER MYERS CARSON SOUCY NOAH JUULSEN

Goalies

THATCHER DEMKO CASEY DESMITH

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks Odds & Predictions

The odds favor the Edmonton Oilers at -160 on the money line, with the Vancouver Canucks as underdogs at +135. The over/under stands at 6.5, with the Over option at -135 and the Under at +110.

In the head-to-head matchups, the Oilers have been dominant, winning six of their last seven meetings with the Canucks. Notably, they've been undefeated in their last five visits to Vancouver. This trend is expected to continue as the Oilers boast one of the most potent offenses in the NHL.

However, there's a glimmer of hope for the Canucks, led by captain Quinn Hughes, to work some magic and potentially disrupt this dominance.

Last season, Connor McDavid showcased his scoring prowess by netting five goals in three games against the Canucks. Additionally, the duo of Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins contributed three goals and five assists, underscoring the Oilers' offensive firepower.

Edmonton Oilers are expected to win this matchup with a little fight by the Canucks.