Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 14th Oct 2023

Anticipate an electrifying showdown as the Edmonton Oilers prime themselves to ignite the rink in their much-awaited 2023 Home Opener against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Oilers lost 8-1 to the Canucks in Game 1. Can they bounce back at home tonight?

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Match Details

The stage is set for a thrilling Saturday night clash on Oct. 14, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET at Rogers Place.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks: Broadcast Details and Radio Coverage

For Oilers fans, there are multiple options to catch the action. Tune in to "Hockey Night in Canada" on Sportsnet at 8 p.m. Mountain Time to watch the game on TV. If you prefer to listen live, the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED, has you covered. For an immersive experience, subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show, which kicks off 30 minutes before the puck drops.

Canucks fans, you won't want to miss this either. You can catch the Canucks game on TV via Sportsnet and Sportsnet 360. For those who prefer the radio, tune in to Sportsnet 650 to stay updated with the live coverage.

The game can also be watched live on ESPN+ and streamed on FuboTV.

Whether in Edmonton or Vancouver, watching on TV or listening on the radio, the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks game has something for every hockey enthusiast. The clash promises to set the tone for the season with thrilling moments and intense competition.

Canucks soar to a dominant 8-1 victory in season opener against Oilers

In a sensational season opener at Rogers Arena, the Vancouver Canucks made a resounding statement with an 8-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. The Canucks left no room for doubt, dominating from start to finish.

Conor Garland set the tone, opening the scoring eight minutes and six seconds into the first period, igniting the crowd. But the night's real star was Brock Boeser, who delivered an astonishing performance.

Boeser notched an incredible four goals, achieving his first hat trick of the season and the third of his career. He etched his name in NHL history as the 10th player to score four goals in a season opener.

Elias Pettersson, with a 1-3-4 stat line, showcased his skill and teamwork. He netted his first goal of the season, assisted by the newly appointed captain, Quinn Hughes, who recorded an impressive 0-3-3. J.T. Miller and Dakota Joshua rounded out the goal tally, contributing to the overwhelming victory.

Thatcher Demko played a solid role in securing the win, making 21 crucial saves, while Tyler Myers displayed his defensive prowess with three blocked shots. The trio of J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, and Elias Pettersson achieved a remarkable feat, becoming only the fourth in NHL history to each record four or more points in a season opener.