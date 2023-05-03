Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 1: How to Watch, TV Channel List, Live Stream details & More - NHL Playoffs 2023

The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights are set to square off in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs second round on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, and will be broadcast on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet and TVAS.

For fans who want to watch the game on TV, there are several options available in Canada, including CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. In the US, the game will be broadcast on ESPN. Additionally, fans can stream the game live on Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, Vidgo, and YouTube TV, which offer a range of subscription plans to suit their different viewing needs.

Both the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights have been performing exceptionally well this season, and this matchup promises to be an exciting one. The Oilers, led by their captain Connor McDavid, have been dominant on the ice, while the Golden Knights have a strong roster that includes players like Mark Stone.

With both teams vying for a spot in the next round of the playoffs, fans can expect a high-intensity game with plenty of action.

This game is a must-watch for hockey fans, and with several options available for streaming and broadcasting, there's no excuse to miss out on the excitement.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Preview

The second-round matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights promises to be an exciting battle between two evenly-matched teams. The Golden Knights hold the home-ice advantage, but the Edmonton Oilers closed out the regular season with a nine-game winning streak and have won 13 of their past 15 games, including the playoffs.

The Oilers' star players Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will pose a significant challenge to the Golden Knights, who counter with the likes of Mark Stone and Jack Eichel.

Both teams are also relying on untested goaltenders, with Laurent Brossoit and Stuart Skinner making their first playoff appearances. This could be a critical factor in the series, and the performances of the goalies will likely have a significant impact on the outcome.

This series has all the makings of a classic, with the two best teams in the Pacific Division battling it out for a chance to advance to the conference finals. With star players on both sides and a lot at stake, this matchup is sure to provide plenty of excitement for fans of both teams and hockey in general.

Poll : 0 votes