Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game 4: Preview, lines, predictions, how to watch | 2023 NHL Playoffs 

The Vegas Golden Knights countered their 5-1 loss over the Edmonton Oilers with their own 5-1 win. The series now stands at 2-1 to Vegas.

Game 4 is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

TV: ESPN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Streaming: ESPN+

As Vegas responded to Edmonton's opening goal with five of its own in a 5-1 drubbing on Monday night, the series has been back and forth. Two goals were scored by Jonathan Marchessault in the postseason. After G Laurent Brossoit left the game late in the first period due to an injury, G Adin Hill faced 24 shots and stopped all of them.

Just 2:45 into the game, LW Warren Foegele scored the game's first goal. Then, the lights abruptly went out. For the first time in these playoffs, C Leon Draisaitl was denied a point, while C Connor McDavid failed to record a point for the first time since Game 1 against LA.

"I think we have to be harder all over the ice. We weren't as hard in front of our own net as we needed to be, especially at this time of year," Oilers forward Evander Kane said Tuesday.

Goalie Adin Hill of the Knights should make his first start in more than two months.

In the opening frame of Monday's game, Laurent Brossoit seemed to sustain a left leg injury while slipping over the crease. To leave the ice, he required the assistance of his colleagues.

Edmonton Oilers projected lineup

Nugent-Hopkins-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-Draisailt-Yamamoto

Kostin-Bjugstad-Janmark

Foegele-McLeod-Ryan

Nurse-Ceci

Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Desharnais

Skinner

Campbel

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Smith-Karlsson-Amadia

Howden-Stephenson-Stone

Carrier-Roy-Kolesar

Martinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hague-Whitecloud

Brossoit

Quick

Oilers vs. Golden Knights prediction

The first three games of this series have been tremendously exciting, but I anticipate Game 4 to be the closest matchup thus far. With Game 5 of this series returning to Las Vegas, the Edmonton Oilers cannot afford to lose by a score of 3-1.

The two top offensive clubs in the NHL playoffs are the Oilers and Golden Knights. Vegas is directly behind Edmonton, scoring 3.88 goals per game, while Edmonton is averaging 3.89 goals per game.

It will be a different game for the Oilers as the likes of Leon Draisaitl and Conor McDavid will come out, guns blazing, against the Golden Knights. It will be a difficult game to predict. Both teams are neck and neck and can beat their opponent on their best day.

Prediction: Edmonton Oilers 4-2 Vegas Golden Knights

Poll : 0 votes