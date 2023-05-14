Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 6: How to watch, TV channel list, live stream details & more - 2023 NHL Playoffs

The NHL has announced that Game 6 of the second-round series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights will take place on Sunday, May 14, in Edmonton. Hockey fans across Canada and the United States are eagerly anticipating this crucial matchup. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including TV channel options and live streaming details.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), so make sure to adjust your local time zone accordingly. For Canadian viewers, the game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC, and TVA Sports. These networks have been providing comprehensive coverage of the NHL playoffs, bringing fans closer to the action on the ice.

ESPN will broadcast the game in the United States. ESPN has recently acquired the rights to broadcast NHL games. Tune in to one of these channels to catch all the excitement as the Oilers and Golden Knights battle it out.

For those who prefer to stream games online, several options are available. DTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube are popular streaming platforms that offer access to live sports, including NHL games.

These services require a subscription, but they provide the convenience of streaming games on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers. Make sure to check the availability of the game on your preferred streaming service and follow the necessary steps to access the live stream.

Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

The stage is set for a thrilling Game 6 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. Both NHL teams have showcased their skill and determination throughout the postseason, and this matchup promises to be no different. Let's take a closer look at some key factors that could shape the outcome of this crucial game.

The Oilers have demonstrated resilience this postseason. Leading the charge for the Oilers is the dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. On the other side of the ice, the Golden Knights have found a standout performer in Jack Eichel. Making his first postseason appearance, Eichel has an impressive 13 points (six goals and seven assists) in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

As the teams prepare to face off in Game 6, the pressure is mounting. The Edmonton Oilers will look to maintain their remarkable record and tie the series. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights will rely on Eichel's playoff expertise and the contributions of their talented roster to secure a win.

