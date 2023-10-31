EIHA make landmark ruling in regard to player safety following Adam Johnson's shocking death

In response to the tragic passing of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson, the EIHA (English Ice Hockey Association) declared on Monday that it will mandate neck guards/protectors as essential equipment for players at all levels throughout English Ice Hockey, starting from January 1, 2024.

Notably, the Elite Ice Hockey League, which includes the Nottingham Panthers, is exempt from this requirement. In the U.K., players are permitted to participate in ice hockey without wearing neckguards once they reach the age of 18.

EIHA and its landmark ruling

The EIHA, which operates independently, is responsible for ice hockey oversight in England and Wales. It consists of 10 franchises spanning Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England.

In its historic decision, the association has pledged to promptly implement measures in cooperation with Ice Hockey UK and Scottish Ice Hockey:

"1. SHORT TERM (Immediate): The EIHA makes a "strong recommendation" that all players at all levels across English Ice Hockey use an approved Ice Hockey Neck Guard/Protector whilst participating in all on ice activities. This "strong recommendation" is in place until 31 December 2023, after which it will become a mandatory requirement.

"It is not mandatory with immediate effect due to anticipated supply issues. This will be under constant review between now and mandatory implementation. All protective equipment must be worn without alterations and as directed by the manufacturers' specification."

According to the official statement, the second step is a medium-term recommendation and the third is an ongoing recommendation.

"#2 MEDIUM TERM (Within 12 Months): The EIHA, in consultation with relevant stakeholders, will conduct a Player Safety Equipment through review considering all aspects of player safety equipment including, but not limited to, the use of helmets, mouthguards/gumshields and facial protection, and the application of IIHF rules."

"#3 LONG TERM (Ongoing): The EIHA will provide its membership with clear guidance on the ongoing and continuous improvement of Player Safety and their duties within this area. This will include the requirement for all clubs to be able to demonstrate that they proactively manage Player Safety within their organizations."

Adam Johnson, aged 29, suffered a skate cut during a Champions Cup game while playing for Nottingham against the Sheffield Steelers.

Johnson's NHL career included 13 appearances for the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, where he scored a goal and accumulated four points. Before joining Pittsburgh, Johnson played two collegiate seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

As friends, family, teammates and hockey fans in Minnesota and across the world continue to remember and mourn Johnson, the absence of this safety requirement remains a topic of discussion.