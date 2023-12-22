"Elias Pettersson has lost his confidence": Vancouver Canucks fans unhappy with forward squandering 2-on-0 opportunity in a loss to Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks fans on X reacted to Elias Pettersson's missed 2-on-0 opportunity that surely could have bagged the Canucks a win against the Dallas Stars in overtime.

The Stars secured a dramatic 4-3 overtime win at home over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. With less than 40 seconds remaining in OT, Elias Pettersson and Dakota Joshua had the opportunity to kill the game while heading toward Dallas' net on a 2-on-0 rush.

However, a brilliant stop from Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood denied Pettersson's shot to slot into the back of the net. The save from Wedgewood created the opportunity for the Stars, as Matt Duchene scored the winner on a breakaway to clinch the second consecutive win for the Stars.

Fans were disappointed with Elias Pettersson's lopsided effort on a 2-on-0 rush as they took to X to give their reactions. One tweeted:

"Pettersson has lost his confidence"

Pettersson is the third-leading scorer for the Canucks so far this season. He's notched up 41 points through 13 goals and 28 assists in 34 games with a plus/minus of +11.

Elias Pettersson's missed opportunity facilitates Dallas Stars to win in overtime

On Thursday, the Vancouver Canucks traveled to the Airlines Center to face the Dallas Stars.

Dakota Joshua gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead after scoring on a 2-on-1 rush at 2:51 off Connor Garnald and Teddy Blueger's assists. At 10:51, Tyler Seguin tied the game 1-1 for the Stars, redirecting Duchene's pass on the rush.

In the second period, Roope Hintz put the Stars up 2-1 after sliding the puck five-hole off Thatcher Demko as he fell on the ice in front of the net. At 12:26, Brock Bosier tied the game 2-2 after scoring a wrist shot from the right circle.

In the third period, at the 15:04 mark, Garland made it 3-2 for the visitors after tapping the puck into the back of the Canucks net off Josuha's assist.

With less than four minutes before the end of the third, Thomas Harley tied it for the Stars 3-3, forcing overtime, where Matt Dechene secured a victory for the home side.

Duchene, Harley, Heiskanen, and Jason Robertson all scored two points for the Stars, while Scott Wedgewood made 17 saves with a .850 SV%. Theodor Blueger, Garland, and Joshua all notched up two points for the Canucks in the contest, and Demko ended the night with 32 saves and a .889 SV%.

Elias Pettersson and the Canucks face the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.