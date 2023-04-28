Elliotte Friedman believes Toronto Maple Leafs' pace gives them edge over Tampa Bay

As the first-round playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning heats up, analyst Elliotte Friedman believes that the key factor in the series is pace.

According to Friedman, Toronto are a better team when they force the tempo to a quicker speed, while Tampa Bay thrive when they slow the game down. He compared Tampa's slower pace to 1970s football, suggesting that when they succeed in slowing the game down, Toronto struggle to keep up.

Elliotte Friedman was speaking on the 32 Thoughts podcast:

"I really think that this series is about pace. And when Toronto forces the tempo at a quicker speed, they are better. And when Tampa kind of slows the game down a bit and turns it into, like 1970s football."

He further added how the Maple Leafs will have to force the Lightning to play at their pace.

"When Tampa slows the game down, they're better off and Toronto has to force the Lightning to play at their pace, more often, and that is when I think that they win, because Tampa can't keep up to that."

The Maple Leafs currently hold a 3-2 lead in the series, however, Tampa Bay managed to stay alive with a 4-2 victory in Game 5. Michael Eyssimont and Anthony Cirelli both had a goal and an assist each, while Nicholas Paul and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Toronto Maple Leafs' goals came via Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews, while John Tavares had two assists. Despite the loss, the Maple Leafs still hold the series lead and have the opportunity to close it out in Game 6 on Saturday in Tampa.

More on Toronto Maple Leafs' loss in Game five

In a crucial game 5 matchup, Tampa Bay Lightning defeated Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 4-2. Maple Leafs still have a 3-2 advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Toronto, who have not advanced in the postseason since 2004, had an opportunity to eliminate their postseason opponent, but failed to do so.

Despite the loss, Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe did not attribute the defeat to the moment, stating that his team was playing a really good hockey team that had played a perfect road game.

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said:

“Didn’t get the result, But I don’t think it has anything to do with the moment or anything like that. It’s a good hockey team we’re playing."

All to play for in game 6!

Poll : 0 votes