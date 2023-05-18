At the team's end-of-year media availability on Monday, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews made it apparent that he intends to continue working for the organization. He still has one year left on his deal.

Hockey insider Elliote Friedman confirmed this in an interview with NHL Network. He said that Matthews is probably going to sign a new deal with Toronto:

"He will sign something mid-term so that he can be eligible for another contract in some years when he is 30. He wants to stay. It's no lip service."

He speculates that Auston Matthews will be the highest-paid player in the NHL after the deadline on average annual value. But there is one problem. He said:

"The only thing I can see throwing a wrench in this is if Kyle Dubas leaves. They are talking to Dubas about extending his contract after yesterday's press conference. He is re-signing due to Dubas. He knows Dubas. Matthews is comfortable with Dubas' plans,"

According to Friedman, Toronto and Dubas are "taking a break" now, and if he leaves, then Auston Matthews will have to be reacquainted with the new manager's plans.

Auston Matthews is one of the best players in the NHL now

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Since the Chicago Blackhawks selected Patrick Kane as the first choice in the 2007 NHL Draught, Auston Matthews became the first player born in the United States to be chosen first.

He looked up to players like Shane Doan and Daniel Briere, who played for the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes, a team that moved from Winnipeg in 1996.

After coming in second place behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers in the voting the previous season, Matthews took home the Hart Trophy as the most valuable player in the NHL in 2021–22. He was the first Maple Leafs player to win the Hart Trophy since Ted Kennedy in 1954–1955, and he joined Patrick Kane as the only player born in the United States to do so.

Matthews also became the first player from Toronto to win the NHL Players' Association's Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player.

Matthews scored 60 goals in 2021-22, making him the first American-born NHL player to do it since Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2011–12.

When he assisted Toronto defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 at Nationwide Arena on March 7, 2022, he became the second Maple Leafs player behind Darryl Sittler (1975–76, 1977–78, 1979–80, and 1980–81) to record four 40-goal seasons.

Poll : 0 votes