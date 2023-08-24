Elliotte Friedman delves deeper into Toronto Maple Leafs' decision making behind Auston Matthews' $53,000,000 deal

In a recent NHL Network broadcast, renowned hockey analyst Elliotte Friedman shed light on the factors that led to the Toronto Maple Leafs securing star player Auston Matthews with a monumental four-year, $53 million extension.

The contract negotiation was a subject of immense speculation and anticipation within the hockey community. Friedman's insights provide valuable context into the decision-making process of both the player and the team.

Friedman said:

"I think we were in a situation where this was going to happen. And it was going to be this kind of a deal."

The hockey world was buzzing with rumors and speculations surrounding Matthews' contract extension. It became evident that the Maple Leafs were intent on retaining their superstar center.

At the heart of the negotiation was the question of the contract's duration. Friedman highlighted that while Toronto Maple Leafs aimed for a five-year deal, Matthews and his representatives preferred a four-year term.

This difference in perspectives could be attributed to various factors, including the desire for flexibility in the future, potential changes in the team's dynamics, and Matthews' own aspirations for his career trajectory.

The aspect that undoubtedly commanded the most attention was the Average Annual Value (AAV) of the contract. Friedman alluded to the fact that the deal was destined to be groundbreaking in this regard. Comparing the negotiation to Nathan MacKinnon's contract with an AAV of $12.6 million, Friedman emphasized that Matthews' deal was bound to surpass this figure significantly:

"It wasn't going to be 12.634. It wasn't going to be 12.65, it was going to be more."

One critical element that Friedman underscored was the growing leverage Matthews possessed as he approached unrestricted free agency. As a player of his caliber and prominence, Matthews had the upper hand in negotiations. This leverage was amplified by his stature and reputation within the league.

Friedman said:

"Auston Matthews, especially being who he is, he really had the hammer."

This reality added a layer of complexity to the negotiations, as the Toronto Maple Leafs needed to make a compelling offer that would entice Matthews to commit his prime years to the team.

Friedman clarified on the Toronto Maple Leafs's situation

Friedman delved into the Toronto Maple Leafs' perspective, explaining that the team was well aware of the gravity of the situation:

"You don't want the uncertainty next year with the noise of Toronto."

The contract negotiation's resolution was not a surprise to Friedman. He asserted that the conclusion was anticipated, with the only lingering question being the exact timing of the announcement.