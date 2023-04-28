Elliotte Friedman gives his take on Rick Bowness losing his cool after loss to Vegas Golden Knights

Rick Bowness was definitely not pleased with the Winnipeg Jets' performance in Game 5. But the words of appreciation go to the Vegas Golden Knights. They proved their mettle in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a resounding victory over the Jets in an elimination game.

The Golden Knights were determined to go down hard if they were going to lose, and that's exactly what they did. They saved their best performance for last and dominated the Jets, becoming the first team to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Elliotte Friedman spoke about the Jets' performance and how they didn't give it their all in Game 5 on his podcast 32 Thoughts. He also talked about Rick Bowness losing his cool:

"The Golden Knights scored in the first manner this one, they didn't have it and an old school guy like Bowness, he won't tolerate that.

"Like I use the phrase disheartened on television. But a guy like Bowness is going to sit there and say you're in the playoffs, even if you're going to lose, go down hard."

The Golden Knights not only won the game but left a lasting impression on the Jets, who they beat in five games.

Friedman said:

"Go down with the other team saying, 'Even if we beat them in five games, I'm glad we don't have to see those guys anymore. They took a piece out of us. That's not happening after this series. That was a beat down.'"

The Golden Knights will look to carry their momentum into the second round and continue their quest for the Stanley Cup.

A closer look at Rick Bowness' coaching career

Rick Bowness is a Canadian ice hockey coach and former player who currently serves as the head coach of the Winnipeg Jets of the NHL.

Bowness played right wing for the Atlanta Flames, the Detroit Red Wings, the St. Louis Blues, and the original Winnipeg Jets during his playing career. He also played for Central Hockey League, American Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League teams.

After his playing career ended, Rick Bowness began coaching in various capacities. He served as a head coach for the original Winnipeg Jets, the Boston Bruins, the Ottawa Senators, the New York Islanders, the Phoenix Coyotes, the Dallas Stars, and the second iteration of the Winnipeg Jets. He has also been an associate coach with the Vancouver Canucks and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bowness is notable for being the last active coach in the NHL who was also a head coach for an NHL team in the 1980s.

Bowness has had a long and successful coaching career, with over 2,500 games coached in the NHL. He has been a part of teams that have made it to the Stanley Cup Final four times. He was an associate coach with the Vancouver Canucks in 2011 and with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015 and 2020.

In his current role as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets, Rick Bowness led the team to the playoffs, which is praise-worthy.

Poll : 0 votes