Elliotte Friedman predicts effect of Auston Matthews' bumper extension on William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Leafs' future

In a recent appearance on the NHL Network, Elliotte Friedman delved into the ramifications of Auston Matthews' impressive contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The star American ice hockey center's extended tenure with the team has left fans and analysts wondering about the potential trickle-down effect on other key players in the roster.

Friedman pondered, raising pertinent questions about the financial implications of Matthews' extension on other standout players:

"I think now the question is not only for Nylander. What does it mean for Marner to like, Marner's up in a year in two years, he's eligible for an extension next year. Like what does this mean for his number? What does this mean for Nylander's number and this is the way I think guys it's going to play out."

The Toronto Maple Leafs management displayed its commitment to building a strong foundation for the team by securing Matthews for the long haul. Friedman explained, shedding light on the team's likely strategy moving forward:

"I think the Maple Leafs are going to say, 'Look, we wanted to get Matthews done, we wanted to extend him and they did and now we're going to let next year play out and a lot of our decisions. Marner Nylander, Bertuzzi, Domi, other players around there, Samsonov, we can make those decisions late this year or after this season.'

"And I think that's the way Toronto is going to do it"

The spotlight now shifts to players like William Nylander and Mitch Marner, both key contributors to the team's success. With Matthews' extension setting a precedent, there's anticipation surrounding how the team will approach negotiations with Nylander and Marner in the coming months.

A quick look at Auston Matthews' NHL career

Auston Matthews, the top pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, has established himself as a cornerstone player for the franchise. Drawing inspiration from athletes like Shane Doan and Daniel Briere, he showcased exceptional performance at all levels of his career.

His NHL debut was nothing short of historic, netting four goals and making an instant impact. During the 2021-22 season, Auston Matthews was honored with the Hart Trophy, recognizing him as the league's Most Valuable Player. This achievement marked the first time a Maple Leafs player had secured the award in over 60 years.

With an impressive record of 299 goals and 243 assists, he has accumulated a total of 542 points across 481 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs.