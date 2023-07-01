In a humorous twist amidst technical difficulties on Twitter, the Carolina Hurricanes took to social media to announce their alternative platform for free agency updates, invoking nostalgia for the early days of the internet.

The team's official Twitter account playfully suggested that fans follow their MySpace page for the latest news, sparking a wave of amusement and reactions from NHL fans across various online platforms.

Reddit user DecentLurker96, in the subreddit r/hockey, shared the Carolina Hurricanes' tweet with the caption:

"[Carolina Hurricanes] Please follow our MySpace for all free agency updates today."

This post quickly gained attention, drawing numerous responses from passionate NHL fans who found the team's reference to MySpace and the ongoing Twitter rate limit issues to be highly entertaining.

One Reddit user amusingly remarked:

"Elon didn't pay the bills... again,"

Another fan chimed in, expressing their nostalgia for a time before the rapid rise of social media and its impact on sports news coverage. They stated:

"FA Frenzy was better pre-social media, so maybe now I can watch TSN, and it's actually news instead of knowing a lot before noon. Should be fun."

Among the various comments, one fan took the opportunity to take a playful jab at Elon Musk, stating:

"Elon is such a clown."

The Carolina Hurricanes' clever nod to MySpace and their humorous approach to the Twitter rate limit exceeded issues provided a welcome respite for NHL fans.

Goaltender Antti Raanta has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have secured the services of veteran goaltender Antti Raanta, signing him to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million. Raanta has been with the Hurricanes for the past two seasons, primarily serving as a backup to Frederik Andersen. Despite his limited playing time, Raanta had a successful season last year, recording a 19-3-3 record with a .910 save percentage and a 2.23 goals-against average.

With both Raanta and Andersen becoming free agents, the Hurricanes were concerned about their goaltending depth, as rookie Pyotr Kochetkov was the only other option. However, General Manager Don Waddell expressed the team's interest in retaining both Raanta and Andersen during the NHL draft. Now that Raanta's deal is finalized, the Hurricanes can focus on negotiating a contract with Andersen.

Raanta's performance last season was impressive, considering he shared goaltending duties with two other netminders. His contributions helped the Hurricanes secure the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Despite his solid performance, Raanta's age and the team's early exit from the playoffs led to expectations of a relatively modest contract. Raanta earned a $4.3 million contract with the Arizona Coyotes, followed by an average annual salary of $2 million with the Hurricanes in the previous season.

Poll : 0 votes