During the heated Thursday night game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals, goaltender Elvis Merzlikins accused that during an overtime fight with Tom Wilson, he tried to injure him. The fight was in response to the netminder saying that Wilson had brushed him into his corner with a sweeping backhand on what he said was only the first shift of play, setting a tone that persisted throughout the game:

"He was after me all game long. I was trying to grab my stick. I got punched in the head. Before that, I'm pretty sure he was trying to get me hurt," said Merzlikins postgame, as per Bally Sports Columbus, visibly frustrated with the aggressive tactics employed by Wilson.

The Blue Jackets goalie went on to emphasize that Wilson's actions were not isolated, alleging that the Capitals player deliberately targeted him throughout the game:

"I don't think any other player on their team would try to hurt me. Watch the replay. He was going straight at my knee. ... He got what he deserved. I don't care," Merzlikins asserted, voicing concerns over the potential severity of the incident.

Despite Elvis Merzlikins receiving a roughing minor for his involvement in the altercation, Wilson escaped without a penalty.

However, not everyone within the Blue Jackets organization supported Merzlikins' response. Head coach Pascal Vincent condemned his goaltender's actions:

"That incident cost us. We have to control our emotions there. It's disappointing."

The exchange adds another chapter to Tom Wilson's controversial on-ice history, as the league and fans alike continue to grapple with the balance between physical play and player safety in the sport of hockey.

Elvis Merzlikins' tale of triumph, tragedy and redemption with Columbus Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins’ journey with the Columbus Blue Jackets has been a roller coaster ride of ups and downs. He joined the team in the 2019-2020 season and had to overcome initial difficulties in his career; however, a game against the Florida Panthers on Dec. 31, 2019, changed everything. In January 2020, he notched his first NHL shutout before getting named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team at the end of the season. After that, there was a two-year contract extension in April 2020.

During the offseason, Matiss Kivlenieks died following a fireworks accident. Subsequently, Merzlikins signed a five-year deal worth $27 million in September 2021 after he felt deeply affected by this accident. However, Merzlikins struggled in his performance during the 2021-22 season leading to missed playoffs for Columbus Blue Jackets.

Consequently, injuries hampered his performance throughout the 2022-23 campaign, and because of poorer stats, the Blue Jackets failed to make it into playoffs for one more time. Thus bringing in a new goalie coach by the team is an indication that they are committed to rekindling Elvis Merzlikins’ form for the upcoming seasons.