"Embarrassing decision, sad for hockey": QMJHL ban on fighting has fans livid

The recent announcement of new safety regulations by the QMJHL has ignited a fiery storm of reactions from hockey enthusiasts on Twitter. With the forthcoming 2023-2024 season on the horizon, the league's steadfast commitment to player safety has raised both praise and concerns, resulting in a diverse set of opinions.

The QMJHL's unveiling of a comprehensive set of safety regulations, according to them, is dedicated to the well-being of its players.

Among the responses, one passionate fan expressed vehement opposition to the new regulations, predicting a potential increase in injuries. The tweet read:

"Injuries will increase as there will be no way to defend yourself or teammates. Embarrassing Decision!! Sad day for hockey!"

Austin Guise @AustinGuise @BR_OpenIce @QMJHL Injuries will increase as there will be no way to defend yourself or teammates. Embarrassing Decision!! Sad day for hockey!

Another fan's tweet seemingly dismissed the impact of the new safety regulations due to the league's location. The tweet sarcastically stated:

"Thank god it's only the QMJHL nobody wants to live in Quebec."

sd37 - 荣耀归新疆 @sndavies22 @BR_OpenIce @QMJHL Thank god it's only the QMJHL nobody wants to live in quebec

One vocal observer of the announcement challenged the very essence of the sport, suggesting that the changes proposed by the QMJHL would redefine the nature of hockey. The tweet read:

"Then call it a different sport bc this isn’t hockey."

Brayden Segat @BraydenSegat @BR_OpenIce @QMJHL Then call it a different sport bc this isn’t hockey

Michael @Mill45J @QMJHL More like its softness regulations

Cal Clutterbuck Fan Page @Cal_ClutterGOAT @BR_OpenIce @QMJHL R.I.P to any potential young talent that is in the Q, all their protection is now banned

Jp @JpCouture3 @BR_OpenIce @QMJHL Look I’m born in Qc city and played all my minor hockey in QC before USA and this is so embarrassing

Matthew @MidnightLasagna @BR_OpenIce @QMJHL Pretty sure dirty hits and slashing cause more injuries than fighting

Mark Allen @78450sel @BR_OpenIce @QMJHL Mark this day as the beginning of the End Times. Skynet wins.

Christo @Christo_QC @BR_OpenIce @QMJHL Nobody from this league will get drafted anymore

The QMJHL's dedication to player safety has evoked a range of emotions, from concern and skepticism to support. While the new safety regulations aim to create a safer environment for players, they have also sparked a dialogue about the balance between player protection and maintaining the essence of the sport.

QMJHL has announced its new safety regulations

In a steadfast commitment to prioritize the safety of its players, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has announced a comprehensive set of new safety regulations for the upcoming 2023-2024 season. This crucial move underscores the league's unwavering dedication to ensuring the well-being of its players and reflects its continuous efforts to elevate safety standards.

The unveiling of these regulations took place in June and was conveyed by the league's commissioner Mario Cecchini. With a strong emphasis on player welfare, the league has gone above and beyond to establish a comprehensive framework encompassing various facets of safety.

This framework encompasses regulations, programs, procedures, and practices that are meticulously designed. To not only safeguard players but also extend protection to the coaching staff, officials, and spectators.

Of particular significance within these newly introduced safety guidelines is the incorporation of robust sanctions aimed at curbing instances of fighting. This decision to implement these sanctions was a result of a collective agreement, which received the endorsement of the Quebec Major's JHL Members' Assembly.