"Embarrassing as hell": Shane Pinto's reported contract extension figure offered by Senators leaves fans shocked

Shane Pinto's ongoing contract negotiations with the Ottawa Senators has seen a recent development. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the divide between the two parties seems to have widened this week, leaving fans astonished at the reported contract extension figure offered by the Senators.

Shane Pinto, a promising young talent, has drawn significant attention from fans and analysts for his performance on the ice. However, it appears that the recent contract offer from the Senators, reportedly in the one-year, $1 million range, has left Pinto disappointed.

Unsurprisingly, fans have taken to social media to express their shock and dismay at the reported contract figure. One fan said,

"Embarrassing as hell for the sens. Wow"

Expand Tweet

Another fan said,

"Elliotte, why did you have to ruin my Saturday afternoon?"

Expand Tweet

One more fan chimed in, saying,

"Not now, Elliotte. Please."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It's evident that fans are anxiously following the negotiations and hope for a positive outcome that keeps Shane Pinto in the Senators' lineup for years to come.

More from Shane Pinto and the Ottawa Senators' situation

In the world of NHL contract negotiations, the spotlight has recently shifted to restricted free agent Shane Pinto and the Ottawa Senators. Reports indicate that a significant gap has developed between the two sides, causing concerns among fans and hockey enthusiasts.

According to multiple sources, Pinto, a promising young talent for the Senators, was left disappointed by the team's recent contract offer, which reportedly fell in the one-year, $1 million range. The situation has intensified as Pinto's agent, Lewis Gross, and Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion have both chosen to remain tight-lipped about the ongoing negotiations.

According to Friedman, One factor complicating these talks is the Senators' precarious salary cap situation. With limited room to maneuver, the team faces unique challenges in securing Pinto's services for the upcoming season. Despite this, the Senators are determined to retain the young player, recognizing his potential and the value he brings to the organization.

In contrast to some speculations, Pinto has not requested a trade, and it seems his preference is to continue wearing the Senators' jersey. The team wants the same, making it clear that they are eager to keep Pinto as part of their roster.

However, the road to a resolution remains uncertain. Pinto is believed to be seeking a contract in the $2.5 million range, significantly higher than the initial offer. With the start of the NHL season just around the corner and the negotiations stalling throughout the summer, frustration is mounting on both sides.