"Embarrassment to the org" - NHL fans slam singer for butchering Canadian anthem before Maple Leafs-Islanders game

The Toronto Maple Leafs hit the road on Monday night to play against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Like any NHL game with both Canadian and American teams, both national anthems were sung before the puck dropped.

Unfortunately, only one anthem, "O Canada," met the standard. Despite regularly performing at Islanders games, singer and Broadway actress Sholanty Taylor's recent rendition during the Maple Leafs' visit was somewhat chaotic. Notably, the tempo was surprisingly fast, wrapping up in under 60 seconds.

"Our national anthem performed in under a minute. Oh, and it was butchered."

X user Steve Woolridge shared a post featuring a clip of the performance.

Expand Tweet

Adding to the mishap, Taylor missed the entire second verse of the anthem. As Maple Leafs fans in the crowd displayed confusion, she retraced to the refrain before concluding awkwardly with the standard, "we stand on guard for thee."

While anthem blunders are not uncommon, hockey fans on social media were unforgiving.

One Leafs fan labeled the incident as an "embarrassment" for the Islanders and the NHL:

"As a professional sports team there is zero excuse for the @NYIslanders to not have an Anthem singer that knows the words for the visiting country. It is an embarrassment to the organization and the @NHL"

Expand Tweet

The national anthem symbolizing pride and unity, was hastily performed, resulting in an unrecognizable tune that left fans feeling disrespected. Many shared the sentiment, believing the incident demonstrated a disregard for the Canadian team and its fans.

Fans quickly voiced their opinions on social media, expressing disappointment in response to the incident:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

NHL fans treated to an exciting game of hockey between Maple Leafs and Islanders

The December 12, 2023, face-off between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Islanders was a thrilling spectacle.

The game, marked by exceptional skill and strategy from both sides, kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

Bo Horvat's impressive goal for the Islanders became a standout moment.

Despite conceding a two-goal lead, the Islanders staged a comeback, securing a 4-3 victory over the Leafs.

The game extended into overtime, intensifying the excitement and showcasing the NHL's competitive spirit.

Fans of both teams were treated to an exhilarating display of hockey.