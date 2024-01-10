"Empty net merchant": NHL fans react to Matthew Tkachuk's hattrick in Florida Panthers' victory against St. Louis Blues

In a stellar display of skill, Matthew Tkachuk registered a hattrick and an assist, leading the Florida Panthers to their eighth consecutive victory with a convincing 5-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

Tkachuk's standout performance, though, sparked mixed reactions among NHL fans. Despite his remarkable feat, some enthusiasts remain unimpressed, labeling him an "empty net merchant" due to his last goal being an empty-netter. The sentiment stems from a perception that scoring in an empty net is less challenging than facing a goaltender in active play.

As the Panthers celebrate their longest winning streak since Mar. 2022, Matthew Tkachuk's hattrick remains a focal point of conversation, proving that even in victory, not all fans are won over by numbers alone.

Nevertheless, for Matthew Tkachuk, the hattrick boosts his season stats to eight goals, 27 assists (35 points) in 39 games for the Panthers.

While the numbers showcase his overall impact on the team, the discussion among fans highlights the importance of context in evaluating a player's performance. One tweeted:

"Empty net merchant"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Meanwhile, Sam Reinhart's consistency shone as he scored for the fourth straight game, adding to his impressive offensive contributions. Anthony Stolarz's solid goaltending with 29 saves further solidified the Panthers' victory.

On the opposing side, Brayden Schenn found the back of the net for the Blues, continuing his scoring streak, while Joel Hofer made 26 saves in a commendable effort despite the loss.

In the clash between the Florida Panthers and the St. Louis Blues, the Blues took the lead, with Brayden Schenn finding the net at 3:24 in the first period, capitalizing on a rebound off Jake Neighbours' backhand. However, Kevin Stenlund responded for the Panthers at 15:56 with a skillful finish from Jonah Gadjovich's backhand pass.

The second period saw the Panthers gaining momentum, with Sam Reinhart notching his 14th power-play goal of the season at 1:11 to put Florida into the lead. Tkachuk extended the lead in the third period, showcasing his offensive prowess. A one-timer from the right circle at 2:18, followed by a tip-in of Gustav Forsling's wrist shot at 5:57, highlighted Tkachuk's scoring prowess.

The game reached its climax as Tkachuk completed a hattrick with an empty-net goal at 19:03, sealing the Panthers' 5-1 victory. The win extends the Panthers' impressive winning streak, underscoring Tkachuk's pivotal role in their success.