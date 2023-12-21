"End of regional blackouts?" - NHL fans left speculating on future of broadcasting games amidst major Bally Sports bankruptcy report

The landscape of sports broadcasting is undergoing a significant change due to the recent developments involving Bally Sports Regional Networks.

The network, which holds the media rights for 11 NHL teams, has reportedly reached an agreement to continue televising games until the end of the current season despite facing bankruptcy.

According to the information provided in the bankruptcy court filing, it appears that the rights will be transferred to the NHL itself after this season. This news has caused a lot of speculation among fans, especially when it comes to blackouts, an issue that has long frustrated sports enthusiasts.

One fan commented: "End of regional blackouts?”

These blackouts traditionally prevent fans from watching their home team’s games on certain platforms and push them toward local broadcasters.

The idea of the NHL taking over broadcasting rights raises questions about whether they might adopt a fan-friendly approach and possibly do away with these blackouts altogether.

Here are some fan reactions to these changes:

NHL's partner Bally Sports in $8.67 billion debt

Diamond Sports, the parent company of Bally Sports, has revealed a staggering debt of $8.67 billion. The company's financial difficulties were revealed when it applied for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March and started proceedings in the Southern District of Texas.

The magnitude of this debt was disclosed in a filing from the previous year, emphasizing the precarious position of the company.

The consequences of this turmoil are impacting NHL game broadcasts. While the bankruptcy proceedings will lead to reduced rights payments for teams, there is a development to note, as the local broadcasting rights for 11 NHL franchises will revert to the league.

The teams broadcasted by Bally Sports include the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning.