"End of story" - Ex-NHL player reveals controversial methods used by players to bend LTIR rules

Former NHL player Jordin Tootoo made a startling revelation, shedding light on controversial practices used by players to exploit the LTIR rules. Tootoo shared his experiences in his latest book, "Mind Over Matter: Hard-Won Battles on the Road to Hope," exposing how some players and teams have been manipulating Long-Term Injured Reserve rules to gain a competitive advantage.

Mike Commito, an NHL insider, posted an image from Tootoo's book on his X account, featuring Tootoo's discussion about NHL players manipulating LTIR rules.

"Put me on long-term injured reserve, and do whatever you have to in order to make it look right, because I'm not going to go play in Rockford - end of story"

However, Tootoo alleges that some players are using it to sit out minor injuries or to take a break during the demanding NHL season.

Decoding the LTIR in the NHL: Rules and Realities

The NHL uses the Long-Term Injured Reserve system, allowing teams to surpass the salary cap if a player is expected to miss at least 10 NHL games and 24 days due to injury.

Key points include:

*Qualification: Players must be expected to miss a minimum of 10 NHL games and 24 days in the NHL season to qualify for LTIR.

*Cap Hit: Contrary to common misconceptions, LTIR doesn't eliminate a player's cap hit but potentially enables the team to exceed the salary cap.

*Accruable Cap Space Limit (ACSL): When a team enters Long-Term Injured Reserve, their effective salary cap undergoes a change, calculated based on the team's cap space and the player's cap hit.

*Return from LTIR: Upon a player's fitness for play, the team must activate them, clearing any cap space gained above the salary cap for compliance.

Who is Jordin Tootoo?

Jordin John Kudlu Tootoo, born on February 2, 1983, is a former professional Canadian hockey player. His heritage includes Inuit, Ukrainian and English roots.

As the first Inuk hockey player in the NHL, Tootoo had stints with the Nashville Predators, Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils and Chicago Blackhawks.

Tootoo's legacy is defined by his resilient and skillful right-wing playing style, evident from his junior hockey days in Manitoba. He gained national prominence representing Team Canada at the 2003 World Junior Hockey Championship.

After a commendable 13-season NHL career, Tootoo retired in 2018, dedicating his post-hockey life to empowering youth and preserving his Inuit culture.