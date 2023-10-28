Eric Comrie injury: Everything we know so far about Buffalo Sabres goaltender's situation

In a season filled with ups and downs for the Buffalo Sabres, goaltending has become a critical concern, especially considering Eric Comrie. As if dealing with one injured goalie wasn't enough, the Sabres have now seen Comrie, their backup netminder, fall victim to injury, leaving them in a precarious situation.

During Friday's game against the New Jersey Devils, Eric Comrie sustained a lower-body injury which forced him to exit the game prematurely. Comrie's injury occurred halfway through the contest, leaving the Sabres with a significant void in the rink. He had stopped 16 of 18 shots before leaving the ice.

Unfortunately, Comrie did not return to the game, leaving Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen as the Sabres' sole healthy goalie. The situation becomes even more concerning when considering the Sabres' recent goaltending history. The team had originally carried three goalies but has lost two of them to injuries just eight games into the season.

The Sabres are waiting for the results of an MRI to determine the nature and extent of Eric Comrie's injury.

The injury compounds the absence of rookie goalie Devon Levi, who suffered a lower-body injury on October 19. Coach Don Granato and the Sabres' medical staff had initially opted to give Levi the necessary time to recover from his lower-body soreness, and the team had the luxury of carrying three goalies. However, the injuries have now disrupted their plans.

Buffalo Sabres goaltending situation and options in the absence of Eric Comrie

As the Sabres face the Colorado Avalanche in a Sunday afternoon game, their goaltending situation is precarious. As Comrie may be unavailable for multiple games, the Sabres have called up Devin Cooley from the Rochester Americans.

Veteran goaltender Dustin Tokarski, who has been recovering from an upper-body injury and hasn't played this season, could also become available to provide support in the net.

Moreover, the Sabres face additional challenges as defenseman Connor Clifton is set to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety. This comes after Clifton's ejection from a game for a hit to the head area of New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier. Clifton received a match penalty early in the game and also engaged in a fight with Ondrej Palat.

As the Sabres navigate through these goaltending uncertainties and disciplinary matters, their resilience and ability to adapt will be put to the test in the upcoming games.

Sabres fans and the team's management eagerly await further information on Eric Comrie's condition and the subsequent decisions that will shape the future of the Sabres' goaltending situation.