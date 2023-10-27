Erik Brannstrom contract: How much does Ottawa Senators defenseman earn in salary?

Erik Brannstrom, the 24-year-old defenseman for the Ottawa Senators, is set to earn a salary of $2,000,000 for the 2023-24 season. This one-year contract with a matching cap hit was signed on July 1, 2023, making Brannstrom an important part of the Senators' defensive lineup for this season.

Born on September 2, 1999, in Eksjö, Sweden, Brannstrom began his NHL journey when he was drafted 15th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 1st round of the 2017 entry draft. Since then, he has gone on to sign three contracts, accumulating a total value of $7,025,000 over his career.

Brannstrom's performance on the ice has been noteworthy, with 49 points earned in 196 games played over six seasons, demonstrating his valuable contributions to his teams. Moreover, his upcoming restricted free agency (RFA) status at the end of the 2023-24 season will undoubtedly attract attention as the Senators assess the future of their promising young defenseman.

Erik Brannstrom injured in a collision with the boards

Ottawa Senators' defenseman Erik Brannstrom collided with the boards after being pushed by New York Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck in a game on October 26, 2023. The incident took a harrowing turn as Brannstrom's head made initial contact with the ice surface during his fall.

The severity of the situation was immediately evident as Brannstrom lay on the ice for an extended period, displaying minimal movement and obvious signs of pain. Given the head impact, the specter of a possible concussion loomed over the arena.

As the Senators' medical staff hurried onto the ice, a hushed silence fell over the UBS Arena. A stretcher was brought out, and both fans and players stood in collective apprehension, hoping for the best outcome.

For what felt like an eternity, Brannstrom received on-ice medical attention, a nerve-wracking four minutes during which the hockey world held its breath. Finally, the moment arrived when Erik Brannstrom was carefully placed on the stretcher and removed from the ice.

The humanity and sportsmanship of the moment shone brightly as players from both teams emptied their benches to show their support and appreciation for the injured defenseman. The fans, too, united in a heartfelt standing ovation, sending their thoughts and best wishes to Erik Brannstrom as he departed the arena.