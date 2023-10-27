Erik Brannstrom Injury: What happened to the Ottawa Senators defenseman? 

Ottawa Senators' Erik Brannstrom was pushed onto the boards by New York Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck. Brannstrom's head made contact with the ice first as he was falling down.

Brannstrom was down on the ice for a long time as Senators' medical staff rushed onto the ice. The defenseman was making minimal movement as he seemed to be in considerable pain.

Since his head made contact with the ice, Brannstrom's injury may be a concussion. With medical staff tending to him, a stretcher was brought onto the ice as fans and players at the UBS Arena stood in silence hoping for the best.

After almost four minutes of on-ice medical attention, Brannstrom was finally put on the stretcher and taken off the ice. As he exited the game, both teams emptied their benches and showered appreciation for the defenseman. Fans chipped in too with a standing ovation for the 24-year-old defenseman.

Senators provide update on Erik Brannstrom

Ottawa Senators provided an update on Erik Brannstrom's injury status soon after.

Their tweet read:

"Injury update: After sustaining injury in tonight's second period, #Sens defenceman Erik Brannstrom is alert, has use of his extremities and has been transported to local hospital for further evaluation."

