Erik Haula signs new three year contract with New Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils have secured the services of forward Erik Haula for the next three years. The team announced on Friday that Haula was re-signed for a contract worth $9.45 million. The veteran left winger, who can also play center, joined the Devils during the 2022 offseason and quickly became an integral part of the team.

Despite being on an expiring contract when he was acquired from the Boston Bruins, Haula expressed his desire to stay with the Devils throughout the season. He proved his worth on the ice, contributing 14 goals and 41 points in the regular season. He added four goals and six points in the postseason. Haula's performance showcased his versatility and ability to make an impact in various situations, including power play and penalty kill.

Devils' general manager, Tom Fitzgerald, expressed his satisfaction with the signing, highlighting Haula's importance to the team's progress and leadership qualities. Haula's ability to play key minutes and provide valuable contributions in all areas of the game made him a valuable asset to the Devils.

"When I traded for Erik, we talked about how he was the type of player that we needed to help us continue to move the group forward," Fitzgerald said

Although Erik Haula may be best suited for a third-line role, he has shown his ability to win faceoffs, battle in high-traffic areas, and capitalize on scoring opportunities. Last season, Haula averaged 16 minutes and 37 seconds of ice time per game, marking the second-highest average of his 11-year career.

Erik Haula's Playoff Contributions

Erik Haula did not let New Jersey Devils down during the 2022-2023 playoffs. In 12 games, he tallied four goals and two assists for a total of six points. Despite a -6 plus/minus rating, Haula showcased his offensive abilities and contributed to the team's playoff push. He also displayed his physicality, accumulating 15 penalty minutes throughout the postseason.

When looking at Haula's overall career playoff statistics, he has participated in a total of 73 playoff games. During that span, he has recorded 16 goals and 20 assists, amounting to 36 points. His career playoff plus/minus rating stands at -18, indicating that he has faced some challenging situations throughout his playoff career. Haula has also been disciplined, accruing 56 penalty minutes.

In the 2022-2023 playoffs, he notched two power-play goals and two power-play points. Over his career, he has accumulated three power-play goals and seven power-play points in the playoffs. Additionally, Haula has scored three game-winning goals and one overtime goal throughout his playoff career.

With a career playoff shooting percentage of 11.5%, Erik Haula has consistently found ways to contribute offensively in pressure-packed situations. His playoff experience and ability to deliver in key moments make him a valuable asset to any team vying for postseason success.

