Erik Johnson bid an emotional farewell to the Colorado Avalanche, bringing an end to his illustrious 13-year tenure with the franchise. As the 35-year-old defenseman turns the page to a new chapter in his career, he leaves behind a legacy etched with gratitude, cherished memories and unwavering love for the Avalanche faithful.

Johnson's heartfelt message encompassed his appreciation for the Avalanche organization, his teammates, coaches, staff and passionate fans who supported him every step of the way.

Reflecting on his time in Denver, he expressed his initial reservations about the trade that brought him to the Avalanche, only to realize that it turned out to be the best decision of his career:

"I didn't want to be traded to Denver from St Louis that night in February of 2011. But it was the best thing that ever happened to me."

Johnson forged deep bonds with his teammates, who became more than just colleagues but lifelong friends:

"To my teammates, thank you for pushing and supporting me over the last decade plus. You are my friends forever."

The defenseman extended his gratitude to the coaching staff and management, acknowledging their belief in him and the opportunities they provided:

"To all my coaches and management, thank you for believing in me and giving me a chance."

Erik Johnson also recognized the dedication of the team's staff, who tirelessly worked to keep him in top form:

"To all the staff, thank you for patching me up and putting me back together so many times. Thank you for working all the late nights and hard hours to help me be at my best."

The passionate Avalanche fans held a special place in Johnson's heart. He expressed his unwavering affection for them, emphasizing their unwavering support:

"To all the Avs fans, I love you. You always supported me and cheered me on no matter good or bad. I will never forget you. It's not goodbye. It's see ya later."

As Johnson bids farewell to the Avalanche, he leaves behind a team that achieved the ultimate goal: winning the Stanley Cup. Celebrating the collective journey, he acknowledged the shared triumph and expressed his eternal gratitude to everyone who contributed to that historic achievement:

"We all climbed the mountain and did it. I am eternally grateful for all of you."

"The past 13 years were the best of my life" - Erik Johnson

While the time has come for Erik Johnson to embark on a new chapter, his love and appreciation for the Avalanche organization and its passionate fan base will remain unwavering,

"Thank you for making the past 13 years the best of my life. I'll always be with you."

As he sets his sights on new horizons, the memories, friendships and accomplishments forged during his time in Colorado will forever hold a special place in his heart.

Erik Johnson's legacy as an Avalanche player will be remembered for his dedication, resilience and unwavering commitment to the team. As he takes his next steps with the Boston Bruins on a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, the hockey world eagerly awaits the next chapter in his storied career.

