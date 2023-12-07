"Erik Karlsson flat out sucks": Penguins express frustration with $92,000,000 defenseman's performance after loss to Lightning 

Pittsburgh Penguins fans slammed defenseman Erik Karlsson on social media after Wednesday's lopsided 3-1 away loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It was yet another disappointing result for the Penguins, who have now lost three consecutive games, after being defeated by the Philadelphia Flyers back-to-back in their previous two outings.

Sidney Crosby and Co. found themselves chasing the Bolts throughout the game. In their previous meeting, the Penguins outplayed the Lightning 4-2. However, that did not happen on Wednesday.

The Penguins did not score until the final 40 seconds of the game, with Jake Guentzel being the only scorer, and their powerplay and defensive woes were a source of concern for coach Mike Sullivan to take from the game.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, defenseman Erik Karlsson, who has a massive $92,000,000 contract (also involving the Sharks), came under fire from Penguins fans following the loss. Here's what fans on X, formerly Twitter, had to say:

One tweeted:

"Erik Karlsson flat out sucks. The powerplay just flat out sucks. Everything about this team sucks."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tampa Bay Lightning cruise past Erik Karlsson and the Penguins with a convincing win at home

The Tampa Bay Lightning (12-10-5) hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-11-3) at the Amalie Arena on Wednesday. A brilliant showdown from Andrei Vasilevskiy between the pipes helped the Bolts thwart the Penguins 3-1. Vasilevskiy made 23 saves and posted a .958 SV%.

The Lightning came out on top of the Penguins with a dominant performance. In the first period, at the 5:56 mark, Anthony Cirelli put the home side up 1-0 after beating the Pens' Tristan Jarry for a backhand goal coming off Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov's assist.

Coming into the second period, Kucherov made it 2-0 for the Lightning after he sniped the puck back of the Penguins net from the top of the right circle off Hedman and Steven Stamkos' assists for a slapshot goal on the powerplay.

Tanner Jeannot's backhand goal at the 17:04 mark of the second put the home side up 3-0. In the final period, Jake Guentzel's goal off Sidney Crosby's assist made it 3-1 for the final. The Penguins had four shots less than the Lightning's 28 shots on goal in the matchup.

Hedman and Kucherov accumulated two points apiece for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the contest. Meanwhile, Crosby had one point in the game, while Tristan Jarry made 25 saves with a .883 SV% for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Erik Karlsson and the Penguins will look to end their three-game skid when they face the Florida Panthers (15-8-2) on Friday, Dec. 8. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET.