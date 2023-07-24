The Carolina Hurricanes have once again made headlines with NHL insider Frank Seravalli's tweet indicating the signing of defenseman Tony DeAngelo. The deal is expected to be a one-year, $1.6 million contract, according to Seravalli.

However, this news has not been met with unanimous applause, as NHL fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions, expressing a mix of excitement, skepticism, and even frustration.

One fan tweeted:

"Erik Karlsson is a Penguin."

Another fan expressed their dissatisfaction with the move, writing:

"Building a team of scrubs."

But perhaps the most scathing reaction came from a fan who wrote:

"It'd be healthier to take a tour to Chernobyl than to the Canes locker room."

As with any significant signing, there are always varying opinions among fans. Some are hopeful about the move, recognizing DeAngelo's offensive skills to bolster the Hurricanes' blue line. The 27-year-old defenseman had an impressive 42-point season with the Philadelphia Flyers, which shows he can contribute offensively from the backend.

During his previous stint with the Hurricanes in the 2021-22 season, DeAngelo recorded a remarkable 51 points in 64 games, proving himself valuable for the team. If he can maintain that level of production and channel his skills positively, he could be a valuable addition to the Hurricanes' defensive unit.

At the end of the day, the Hurricanes' decision to sign Tony DeAngelo must be a calculated risk. Only time will tell how it will pan out for both the team and the player.

Carolina Hurricanes are finalizing a deal worth around $1.6 million for Tony DeAngelo

The Carolina Hurricanes are finalizing a one-year deal worth around $1.6 million with defenseman Tony DeAngelo, as reported by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. DeAngelo's return to Carolina comes after a proposed trade with the Philadelphia Flyers fell through, leading to his buyout.

Despite his offensive skills, DeAngelo has faced defensive deficiencies and off-ice controversies.

During his previous season with the Hurricanes, DeAngelo thrived alongside Jaccob Slavin, with a career-high +30 rating. However, his role on the revamped Carolina defense remains uncertain, with other right-shot defensemen like Brett Pesce and potential trade talks for Erik Karlsson possibly impacting his playing time.

With the deal in place, Carolina are left with approximately $900,000 in cap space. This comes after an active offseason, which saw them acquire players like Michael Bunting, Brendan Lemieux, and Dmitry Orlov.

The short-term nature of his contract leaves open the possibility of further moves, especially if trade talks for Karlsson progress with the Penguins.

