Erik Karlsson trade destinations: Which NHL sides remain in the hunt for Sharks defenceman?

The trade rumors surrounding San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson have been gaining traction, with several NHL teams expressing interest in acquiring the reigning Norris Trophy winner. According to reports, the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins are the two teams currently engaged in discussions with the Sharks.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet revealed that the Sharks are determined to trade Karlsson and are open to retaining a portion of his hefty contract. At the trade deadline earlier this year, San Jose was willing to retain around 18-20% of Karlsson's cap hit, but now it seems they may need to retain closer to 30% to facilitate a deal. This adjustment would turn Karlsson into an $8 million player for the acquiring team and potentially yield a better return for the Sharks.

Pittsburgh, in particular, seems eager to land Karlsson, as he fits the mold of the type of player they need to revitalize their roster. The Penguins have struggled in recent years, failing to advance past the first round of the playoffs since 2018 and missing the postseason entirely last year. Acquiring a dynamic defenseman like Karlsson could inject new life into their offense, relieving some of the pressure on star forwards Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

While the Penguins are interested in Karlsson, it's believed that a trade involving him would be complex and might involve a third team. Karlsson's substantial $11.5 million annual cap hit for the next four seasons presents a significant financial hurdle for any acquiring team.

As the negotiations unfold, the Hurricanes and Penguins remain the frontrunners in the Erik Karlsson sweepstakes. However, with the Sharks exploring options for a potential replacement, such as unrestricted free-agent defenseman Matt Dumba, the trade landscape could shift in unexpected ways. NHL fans eagerly await the outcome of this high-stakes trade scenario, as it could have a profound impact on the league's balance of power.

Former Penguins Players Divided on Acquiring Erik Karlsson

Opinions among former Penguins players differ on whether the team should pay a high price for acquiring defenseman Erik Karlsson. Analyst Phil Bourque supports the idea, even if it means giving up two first-round picks, as it would make the Penguins an exciting contender.

However, Stanley Cup champion Tyler Kennedy is less convinced, expressing concern over Karlsson's defensive commitment despite his offensive prowess. Kennedy believes the Penguins need a shutdown defenseman rather than another high-scoring blue-liner like Kris Letang. The team's need for defensive stability has been exacerbated by the loss of Brian Dumoulin.

