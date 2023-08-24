"Eternally grateful" - Carey Price's wife Angela pens a heartwarming message to celebrate their 10th anniversary 

One of the most admired couples on the ice is Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price and his beloved wife, Angela Price. The power couple recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. Carey Price’s significant other used social media to portray her love for the hockey goaltender through a heartfelt message.

She said,

“Over this past decade, we have shared countless unforgettable memories, conquered obstacles together, and grown in ways we never imagined possible.”

Angela appreciated her husband for being a constant pillar by her side during the darkest time in her life, referring to the passing away of her father during this month. She did not realize the depth of Carey Price’s love until this time. Angela added,

“But through it all, I never truly appreciated the depth of your love until this past week. You have shown me what it truly means to be there for someone, not just in the good times, but during the darkest moments as well.”

The 36-year-old Habs goaltender’s wife, Price ended her anniversary note by portraying her respect and gratefulness for her husband’s compassion and comfort toward her and her family. She said,

“Your support and compassion have been a constant source of comfort for me and my family, and for that, I am eternally grateful. Happy anniversary @cp0031.”

Carey Price’s wife Angela shares the painful news of the recent loss of her father

Canadiens’ hockey goaltender Carey Price’s wife recently lost her father this month. She shared the heartbreaking update on Instagram,

"Yesterday we lost my dad. Words cannot express the immense love and gratitude I have for this amazing man."

The hockey star's wife added,

"As I navigate this new chapter without him, I hold onto the lessons he taught me and the legacy he leaves behind."

Angela wrote that she would cherish the love that he had left behind forever,

"Rest in peace, Dad. You will be deeply missed, but your love will forever live on in my heart."

