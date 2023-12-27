Ethan Bear contract: How much is forward's reported deal with Washington Capitals worth?

The Washington Capitals have secured the talents of defenseman Ethan Bear in a notable two-year deal, carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $2.0625 million, according to Puckedia. The 26-year-old player, who spent the previous season with the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL, demonstrated his skill and ability with three goals and 16 points over 61 games.

Bear's journey to the Capitals comes after the Vancouver Canucks chose not to qualify him at $2.2 million, making him an unrestricted free agent. The defenseman's availability on the market caught the attention of Washington, leading to the recently inked contract.

However, Bear's transition to his new team comes amid a recovery period from a shoulder injury sustained while representing Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Championship in May. Despite this setback, the Capitals are banking on Bear's skills and potential contributions to the team's defensive lineup.

As the Capitals eagerly await Ethan Bear's return to full health, the two-year contract reflects a strategic investment in a player with proven abilities on the ice. Washington fans can anticipate Bear making a significant impact as he joins the team for the upcoming NHL season.

Ethan Bear's NHL Odyssey: From the Prairies to the Capitals' Defense

Ethan Bear's journey in the NHL has been characterized by determination and skill.

Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, and raised in the Ochapowace Nation near Whitewood, Saskatchewan, Bear found inspiration in his brother Everett and other Indigenous hockey icons like Carey Price, Jordin Tootoo, Brandon Montour, Arron Asham, and Michael Ferland.

Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Bear honed his skills during four seasons with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League.

He inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers in 2016. Bear's NHL debut came on March 1, 2018, against the Nashville Predators, and he netted his first goal in a spirited contest against the Anaheim Ducks on March 25, 2018.

Ethan Bear had a short stint with Bakersfield in the AHL in 2019. Not long after, he moved back to the Oilers for his first complete NHL season. In July 2021, the Oilers swapped him over to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Here, he scored 14 points across 58 games but didn't get to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Next up, October 2022 saw Bear switch to the Vancouver Canucks. This marked another stage in his NHL career, and now he is linked to the Capitals for the current season.