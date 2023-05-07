Evander Kane on his fight with Keegan Kolesar -"When you wanna f**k around, sometimes you have to find out"

In the midst of a chaotic brawl that erupted during Game Two of the playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers, Evander Kane, a player for the Oilers, made some candid comments regarding his involvement in the scuffle.

The incident occurred late in the second period when tensions were running high, with the Golden Knights already leading the Oilers by a staggering 5-0. His remarks shed light on the intensity and unpredictability of the situation.

When asked about his body shots delivered to Keegan Kolesar, Kane bluntly stated:

"I mean yeah, you don't see a lot of guys getting jumped from behind and then headlocked. When you wanna f**k around, sometimes you have to find out. So, that's what happened."

The statement reflects Kane's perspective on the events that unfolded during the brawl. It suggests that he believed he was defending himself after being targeted by an opponent. The physical nature of hockey often leads to heated exchanges, but Kane's comments illustrate that he felt he had no choice but to respond when faced with aggression from his adversaries.

The altercation itself was a chaotic scene, with Brett Howden and Brett Kulak initially engaging in a heated exchange that quickly escalated into a full-blown fight.

As referees attempted to intervene and separate the combatants, a group of players from both teams rushed to join the fray in the corner of the ice, resulting in punches being thrown, and players being knocked to the ice.

The aftermath of the brawl saw a total of 30 penalty minutes being handed out, with Evander Kane receiving game misconduct. Additional roughing penalties were assessed to Keegan Kolesar, Alex Pietrangelo, and Nick Bjugstad.

The penalties reflect the severity of the incident and the league's commitment to maintaining order and ensuring player safety.

As the playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Oilers continues, it remains to be seen whether the emotions from the brawl between Evander Kane and Kolesar will carry over into future games.

The intensity of the playoffs often leads to heightened physicality and tensions boiling over, but the league will undoubtedly monitor the situation closely to prevent further altercations that could impact the integrity of the game.

With the second-round playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers currently deadlocked at one win a piece, anticipation is building for their upcoming clash on Monday, May 8, despite a healthy dose of physicality between Evander Kane and Kolesar, resulting in a tightly contested battle.

