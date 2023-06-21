Evander Kane and girlfriend Mara Teigen welcome baby boy Hendrix

Evander Kane and his girlfriend, model Mara Teigen, are overjoyed with the arrival of their baby boy Hendrix. Kane's girlfriend announced the news on Instagram, where she shared the wonderful news.

Mara took to Instagram, where she shared a series of adorable pictures of a new baby boy Hendrix with his father Evander Kane with the caption:

"Welcome to the world Hendrix. Today is the day we are blessed with our new beautiful baby boy. We love you more than you can imagine June 20, 2023"

Evander Kane is now a proud father of three children. Kensington is his eldest child, who was born to his ex-wife Ana in 2018. Kane welcomed his second child, Iverson, with Teigen last year.

Kane and Teigen have been in a relationship for quite some time. The couple has been seen attending events together and posting pictures on social media and has been open about their relationship.

The couple appears to be in deep love and living a happy life. The birth of their baby boy Hendrix has brought even more love to the family and strengthened the couple's bond even more.

However, Kane's relationships have been the subject of controversy. He got involved in a controversy last year as a result of his troubled relationship with his ex-wife Anna.

A look into the relationship of Evander Kane with his ex-wife Anna

Last year, the Edmonton Oilers star's relationship with his ex-wife Anna Kane became one of the most talked about topics in the hockey community. The couple had been fighting for custody of their daughter, with accusations on Kane of domestic abuse, gambling and infidelity flying back and forth.

Anna Kane also released videos and claimed Evander's hostility towards her. In one of the videos, she confronted him about how much luggage he was bringing on a trip while carrying their baby. She also searched the bags, asking if he was bringing condoms and also accused Kane of gambling.

Kane referred to her as "aggressive," prompting her to curse him and accuse him of abandoning his pregnant wife and child to gamble illegally in LA. Their relationship ended in 2020, and a year later, Evander Kane won sole custody of their daughter.

