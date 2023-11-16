"Evander Kane legacy game" "We are so back": Edmonton Oilers fans elated after $20,500,000 winger's hattrick seals OT win against Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers have returned to winning ways. They won their third straight game, beating the Seattle Kraken 4-3 (OT) at home on Wednesday.

This was perhaps the Oilers' best game of the season. Following Connor McDavid's goal in the first period, the Oilers fell behind and found themselves chasing the Kraken until the end of the second period, trailing 3-1.

In the third period, though, the Edmonton Oilers highlighted their teamwork and urgency. The Oilers staged an outstanding comeback in the third, with Evander Kane stepping up to be the team's clutch player. He scored two goals in the third before completing his natural hattrick in overtime to seal a much-needed win for Edmonton.

Fans were elated with the Oilers' performance in the matchup and took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their contentment.

"Evander Kane legacy game"

Evander Kane has accumulated 15 points (seven goals and eight assists) in 15 games for the Oilers this season. The 32-year-old defenseman is currently inked to a four-year, $20,500,000 contract signed with the Oilers in 2022. Kane's contract has a cap hit of $5,125,000 and will be a UFA at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Edmonton Oilers paraded resilience, rallying past the Seattle Kraken in a thrilling comeback win

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Oilers (5-9-1) hosted the Seattle Kraken (5-8-4) at home in Rogers Place.

In the first period, both teams went back and forth in their attempt to score; however, both teams failed to get one, resulting in a goalless period. The Oilers had 11 shots on goal compared to the Kraken's 13.

In the second period, Connor McDavid's backhand goal off Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard's assist gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at the 5:21 mark. However, just two minutes later, the Oilers squandered the lead as Jared McCann's slap shot tied the game for the Kraken.

At the 9:24 mark, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's tip-in goal made it 2-1 for the Kraken, from Tye Kartye and Vince Dunn's assists. Seattle attempted 15 shots on goals in comparison to the Oilers' 7.

The Edmonton Oilers staged a stunning comeback in the third period. The Oilers came back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game. Evander Kane's two goals in the third period tied the game for the Oilers.

In overtime, Kane completed his hat trick with a beautiful slapshot from near the faceoff circle to seal the 4-3 win for the team. Evan Bouchard accumulated three points, while Stuart Skinner made 29 saves with a.906 SV%.

The Edmonton Oilers will next be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, Nov. 18. The puck drops at 4 p.m. ET.