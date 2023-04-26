Evander Kane makes heartfelt gesture to 10-year-old who was spat at by Kings fan

Evander Kane, the Edmonton Oilers' star winger, has brought a shocking incident to light, which may make some people hate LA Kings fans even more.

The Oilers winger recently posted on Instagram about an incident with a girl named Cecily Eklund that occurred during Game 3 at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday.

Cecily Eklund is a 10-year-old girl who has been battling brain cancer since she was six. She is undergoing treatment and is close to Evander Kane.

Cecily came to the game as a guest of Evander and the Ben Stelter Fund during Game 3 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings. According to Evander Kane, the 10-year-old Cicely was the victim of unacceptable behavior and was spat upon by a LA Kings fan on Friday.

The Oilers' left winger went on to share the incident on his official Instagram. The caption of the story read as:

"My dear friend [Cecily] got to go on an amazing trip to LA last week that created some incredibly fun memories. But some of her experience in LA, specifically at Game 3 of the game was not. I'm disgusted and appalled at what happened to this amazing little girl in the stands and in a woman's restroom where she was harassed for wearing her jersey and was spit on by an LA fan for doing so. This type of behaviour is gross and completely unacceptable. For any young girl especially someone battling cancer to be treated in such a manner is pathetic. Grow up and as this smart young lady always says Be Kind!"

One Instagram user named Chrissy Arvanitis replied to Kane's story saying:

"We kings fans literally hate you"

LA Kings fans responded to Evander Kane's Instagram story with class

Soon after Evander Kane's Instagram story went viral, LA Kings fans stepped up to atone for the crass action by encouraging others to donate to Eklund's charity.

A Kings fan named Zach took to Twitter to share a page urging people to donate to Cecily.

"Hey Kings Twitter, this awesome and amazing hockey fan is named Cecily, and she has cancer. Here is her donation page. Let’s show her what real Kings fans are like."- @ZachtheKingsfan

The act of kindness shown by this LA Kings fan really highlights that not all supporters are to be blamed just because of someone's wrong deeds. According to reports, Kings fans have donated thousands in funds since the incident came to light. The Kings are reportedly investigating the allegations.

The Edmonton Oilers are now 3-2 up in the series and will be back in action for Game 6 against the LA Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

