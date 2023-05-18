Evander Kane has sent a touching message to the Edmonton Oilers fans.

Kane spent his first full season with the Oilers this past year and was a big part in Edmonton making the playoffs once again and reaching the second round. Unfortunately, Edmonton lost in six games to the Vegas Golden Knights to end their season earlier than expected.

After the series loss, Evander Kane took to Twitter to share a message to the Oilers fans as the forward is already looking forward to next season.

"Thank you to our great fans, my teammates, staff and management for another season in Oilers colors. Unfortunately we didn’t accomplish the ultimate goal we set for ourselves, but my belief in our team is greater than ever now. I can’t wait to get back on the ice next season. 91."

Evander Kane @evanderkane Thank you to our great fans, my teammates, staff and management for another season in oilers colors. Unfortunately we didn’t accomplish the ultimate goal we set for ourselves, but my belief in our team is greater than ever now. I can’t wait to get back on the ice next season. 91 Thank you to our great fans, my teammates, staff and management for another season in oilers colors. Unfortunately we didn’t accomplish the ultimate goal we set for ourselves, but my belief in our team is greater than ever now. I can’t wait to get back on the ice next season. 91 https://t.co/AG8kFtZtmW

The message was nice to see if you are an Edmonton Oiler fan as the players are truly upset they got sent home early once again. Last season, Edmonton lost in the Western Conference Finals to the Colorado Avalanche who went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Kane is under contract for three more seasons in Edmonton and truly believes the Oilers have the group to win a Stanley Cup in that time.

Evander Kane isn't the only one who thinks the Oilers are destined for success

Evander Kane is also not alone in thinking this Edmonton Oilers team is on the cusp of something special. At the season wrap-up, Connor McDavid has a similar message as he thinks this team is Cup or bust but thinks this year was a step in the right direction.

"It's Cup or bust for this group," Connor McDavid said. "Just where everyone is at with their career, that's the expectation... I think it is progress, maybe it doesn't feel like it today, but I think it is progress.

"I think we're a better team than we were last year. We have basically everybody coming back, and it's just more experiences, and that's all positive stuff."

This season, Evander Kane played in just 41 games this year as he dealt with an injury after being cut by a skate. In the regular season, he had 28 points but in the playoffs, he had just five points in 12 games as he revealed he dealt with some injuries but wasn't using that as an excuse.

Poll : Will the Oilers win a Stanley Cup in the next three years? Yes No 2 votes