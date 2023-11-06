Evander Kane's custody-fighting ex-wife Anna shares smoking-gun incident of Oilers star neglecting paternal duties

In the ongoing custody battle between NHL star Evander Kane and his ex-wife Anna, a startling revelation has emerged that sheds light on Kane's alleged neglect of his paternal duties. Christina Marleau, wife of former NHL player Patrick Marleau, has come forward with crucial information about Kane's behavior during his time with the San Jose Sharks.

Marleau recalls an incident during the COVID-19 season pause when Evander Kane, referred to as "father" in court proceedings, allegedly invited a teammate and his girlfriend to their home, where they both consumed a mysterious "substance."

"My husband had heard that during the Covid pause on the season, father had invited a teammate and his girlfriend over to their home," Marleau shared.

"The information we had heard was that both father and the teammate had taken some sort of substance, which resulted in the other teammate running out of the house and missing for multiple hours throughout the night."

Enter caption

The result of this incident was the teammate disappearing for hours, leaving many concerned about the veteran player's actions around younger, impressionable teammates. Management at the Sharks reportedly urged Kane to be more responsible and respectful in his interactions with younger players.

Additionally, Marleau revealed that a 20-year-old Sharks player, Ryan Merkley, had reportedly babysat Kensington, Anna and Evander's child, during at least one night in December 2021. Marleau quoted Anna as saying,

"I believe Mr. Merkley is 20 years old."

This revelation raises questions about the appropriateness of a young teammate assuming babysitting duties.

These revelations serve as a smoking-gun incident, highlighting concerns over Kane's behavior and his alleged negligence of paternal responsibilities, which could have significant implications in the ongoing custody battle.

Anna Kane expresses strong disapproval of Edmonton Oilers signing Evander Kane

In a recent Instagram story, Anna Kane expressed her strong disapproval of the Edmonton Oilers and their star player, Connor McDavid. This outburst came in the aftermath of a custody battle over their daughter, Kensington Ava Kane, which concluded with Anna losing custody in March 2021.

Anna's Instagram story contained direct messages to both the Oilers and Connor McDavid, in which she openly criticized the team for signing Evander Kane, accusing him of taking her child away and bringing bad karma to the organization.

She emphatically stated:

"You hired a man that STOLE my child from me!!!!!!!!!! This is your karma. You will never ever win until you get rid of him."

Enter caption

Anna also appealed to the maternal instincts of the players on the Oilers' team, pointing out the stark contrast between their ability to tuck their children into bed every night and her inability to do so for the past two years, stating,

"And for all the moms on that team that tuck their kids into bed every night. When I haven't in two years."

Enter caption

Furthermore, Anna insinuated that the NHL community is closely interconnected and suggested that rumors of Evander Kane's alleged actions were well-known among the players. She questioned whether McDavid was aware of Evander's behavior and expressed disbelief at the apparent change in attitude, remarking,

"Now he is jealous of you and smiles in your face? You guys knew what he was doing and all looked the other way, shame on you as an organization."