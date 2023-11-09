Evander Kane's ex-wife Anna claps back at St. Louis Blues goalie's reply to "stole my child" IG story

In a recent Instagram story, Anna Kane, the ex-wife of Evander Kane, ignited a storm of controversy and drew the attention of St. Louis Blues goaltender Kyle Konin.

Kane's Instagram story was filled with intense criticism against the Edmonton Oilers and their star player, Connor McDavid, following the team's decision to sign her ex-husband, Evander Kane.

In her social media outburst, Anna directly addressed the Oilers and McDavid, expressing her deep dissatisfaction with the decision to hire Kane. She blamed Evander for "stealing" their child from her and suggested that the team's fortunes would suffer until they rid of him.

"You hired a man that STOLE my child from me!!!!!!!!!! This is your karma. You will never ever win until you get rid of him."

The Instagram story also hinted at the close-knit nature of the NHL community, suggesting that Kane's alleged actions were widely known but ignored by those within the league.

Anna openly questioned whether McDavid was aware of Kane's actions and expressed her disbelief at the apparent change in attitude among the players.

In response to Anna Kane's story, Kyle Konin, the St.Louis Blues goaltender, took to direct messages to tell her:

"Have some class."

Anna, undeterred, defended her actions, responding:

"Maybe the classy thing would be don't steal someone's child from them, Thanks-Enjoy"

The exchange on social media highlights the complications of the situation. As the story evolves, it's a call to everyone involved to approach it with sensitivity, understanding and a recognition of the broader issues at hand, beyond just the headlines.

Revelations in NHL star Evander Kane's custody battle

Amid the custody battle between Evander Kane and his ex-wife Anna, a shocking disclosure has come to light, shedding light on Kane's alleged misconduct regarding his paternal duties.

Christina Marleau, the wife of former NHL player Patrick Marleau, has revealed critical information regarding Kane's behavior during his time with the San Jose Sharks.

Marleau recalled an incident during the COVID-19 season pause when Kane, referred to as "father" in court proceedings, purportedly invited a teammate and his girlfriend to their home, where they both consumed an undisclosed "substance."

This incident resulted in the teammate vanishing for several hours, prompting concerns about Kane's behavior around younger, impressionable players. The Sharks management reportedly urged Kane to exhibit more responsible and respectful behavior towards his younger teammates.

Moreover, Marleau disclosed that a 20-year-old Sharks player, Ryan Merkley, had reportedly baby-sat Evander Kane's and Anna's child on at least one occasion in December 2021.

That raised questions about the appropriateness of a young teammate taking on babysitting duties. These revelations add weight to concerns about Kane's conduct and his alleged neglect of parental responsibilities, potentially impacting the ongoing custody battle.