Evander Kane's ex-wife Anna delivers her verdict on Adam Johnson's manslaughter case involving Matt Petgrave

Evander Kane's ex-wife, Anna, has recently taken to social media to express her views on the speculated manslaughter case involving Matt Petgrave and the tragic death of NHL player Adam Johnson. The incident took place last month.

In a post shared on her Instagram story, Anna highlighted a message from "End Wokeness" that claimed British police had arrested Petgrave and charged him with manslaughter, alleging he killed Johnson on live TV with his skate.

Despite the lack of official confirmation regarding the arrest, Anna Kane shared her concerns about the situation. In her Instagram story, she tagged the post from "End Wokeness" and questioned how many chances people should be given, emphasizing the severity of the accusations.

Anna Kane's Instagram story

Anna also tagged another Instagram post in her story, which claimed that Petgrave, known for having the most penalty minutes in the UK hockey league, had allegedly kicked a man in the throat with a razor-sharp hockey skate.

Anna Kane made it clear that she did not want to be contacted regarding the matter, stating in her Instagram story:

"Don't come DM me; I will just block you."

Anna Kane's Instagram story

This suggests the emotional toll the situation may be taking on her, given her past experiences and the sensitive nature of the allegations surrounding Matt Petgrave.

It's important to note that as of now, there is no official confirmation of Matt Petgrave's arrest or the details surrounding the alleged incident. The information circulating on social media remains speculative.

A look into the incident involving Matt Petgrave and Adam Johnson

During a hockey match at Sheffield's Utilita Arena, Adam Johnson experienced a severe mishap when he was accidentally hit in the neck by Matt Petgrave. Petgrave reportedly lost balance following a collision, leading to the unfortunate incident.

Onlookers observed Johnson bleeding before he bravely moved away, eventually collapsing. The game was paused in the 35th minute for immediate medical attention, but sadly, Johnson could not be saved.

The tragedy unfolded due to the unintentional contact of Petgrave's elevated leg near the center line. The hockey community stressed the accidental nature of the incident. A police investigation was also conducted, as disclosed in earlier reports.