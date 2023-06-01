Evander Kane's heartwarming gesture to young fan suffering from brain cancer will melt your heart

You've probably seen Evander Kane's name in negative headlines due to his bad reputation off the ice. However, the Oilers' star forward recently made headlines again- this time, for a positive reason.

Evander Kane recently took to Twitter to share some adorable pictures of himself at a gathering to help his close friend Cecily Eklund, a 10-year-old girl who has been battling brain cancer since she was six. Kane said that he wanted to "create a fun day" for Eklund's dear friend Cosmo.

Cecily Eklund is a member of the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation. The charity assists children with cancer, like Eklund. Cosmo, the child in the photos above, appeared to be battling cancer as well, and the Oilers star's appearance at the gathering alongside Cecily put a big smile on the kid's face.

Cecily Eklund was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was only six years old. She had since raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Stollery Children's Hospital and formed a close friendship with Kane.

Evander Kane's career has been marred by controversies and scandals, earning him a bad reputation in the public eye. Despite all this, he still makes time to help Cecily and other children like her battling cancer.

Evander Kane revealed a shocking incident involving Cecily Eklund during the playoffs

Back in April this year, the Edmonton Oilers' star winger, brought up a shocking incident to light involving Cecily Eklund, which may make some people hate LA Kings fans even more.

The Oilers winger took to his Instagram and shared an incident that occurred with Eklund during Game 3 at the Crypto.com Arena. Cecily came to the game as a guest of Evander and the Ben Stelter Fund as the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings played.

According to Evander Kane, the 10-year-old Cicely was the victim of unacceptable behavior and was spat upon by a LA Kings fan on Friday. The Oilers' left winger went on to share the incident on his official Instagram.

Soon after Kane's Instagram story went viral, LA Kings fans stepped up to atone for the crass action by encouraging others to donate to Eklund's charity. The act of kindness shown by the LA Kings fans highlighted that not all supporters are to be blamed because of one person's wrong deeds. According to reports, Kings fans have donated thousands in funds since the incident came to light.

