Evander Kane's partner Mara Teigen "disgusted" by Israel-Hamas conflict

Evander Kane's girlfriend, Mara Teigen, recently took to social media to express her deep concern and dismay over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. In an Instagram story, Teigen shared her thoughts on the matter, highlighting the stark contrast between the beauty and love in the world and the disturbing acts of violence and hatred that continue to plague it.

"I don't understand how our world can be filled with so much love and beauty, and give us the opportunity to experience the most amazing things," Teigen wrote in her heartfelt post.

She began by acknowledging the profound beauty and love that humanity is capable of experiencing, emphasizing the importance of wholesome traditions that enrich people's lives.

However, her tone quickly shifted as she turned to the deeply troubling events unfolding in Israel. Teigen expressed her strong condemnation, writing:

"Then on the other side, the most evil, disturbing, disgusting things are happening that humans are doing to other humans."

She conveyed her disgust and disbelief at the violence and suffering inflicted upon innocent people. Her words resonate with the shared sentiment of many around the world who are deeply troubled by the ongoing conflict in the region.

The model and influencer went on to express her empathy and solidarity with the people of Israel, stating:

"My heart hurts for everyone, and I'm praying for the families and people in Israel."

Teigen's compassion for the victims of the conflict is evident as she extends her thoughts and prayers to those directly affected by the crisis.

In her final remarks, Teigen questioned the motivations of those responsible for the violence, asking:

"I can't fathom how so many people get a sense of power and joy by treating other humans this way."

Image via Mara Teigen/Instagram

A look into Evander Kane and his ex-wife Anna Kane's relationship

Last year, there was significant attention on the relationship between the Edmonton Oilers' prominent player and his former spouse, Anna Kane, within the hockey community. The couple engaged in a highly publicized custody battle over their daughter, with allegations of domestic abuse, gambling and infidelity being exchanged.

Anna Kane also shared videos in which she portrayed Evander Kane as hostile towards her. In one video, she confronted him about the amount of luggage he was taking on a trip while holding their baby. She even searched the bags, inquiring about the presence of condoms and accusing Kane of gambling.

Evander Kane responded by characterizing her as 'aggressive,' which led to heated exchanges with curses and accusations of him abandoning his pregnant wife and child to engage in illegal gambling in Los Angeles. Their relationship came to an end in 2020, and a year later, Evander Kane was granted sole custody of their daughter.