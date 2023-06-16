Evander Kane teaches cancer patient Cecily Eklund how to drive, in heartwarming gesture

In a heartwarming and inspiring gesture, NHL player Evander Kane recently took time out of his busy schedule to teach 10-year-old cancer patient Cecily Eklund how to drive. The beautiful act of kindness not only brought joy to Cecily but also highlighted the compassionate side of professional athletes.

Cecily, a true warrior in her battle against childhood cancer, has become an emblem of strength and resilience in her community. Despite the challenges she faces, she has also made a significant impact as a philanthropist, raising awareness and funds for childhood cancer research.

Evander Kane teaching Cecily how to drive

Evander Kane, known for his incredible skills on the ice, showed his softer side as he spent a day with Cecily, patiently guiding her behind the wheel. Their bond grew stronger as they navigated through the streets, with Evander encouraging Cecily every step of the way.

This extraordinary act of kindness serves as a reminder that athletes can be heroes both on and off the field. Evander Kane's selflessness has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on Cecily's life, providing her with unforgettable memories and an immense sense of empowerment.

Evander Kane condemns disgusting treatment of Cecily by LA Kings fan

Kane brought attention to a shocking incident that occurred during Game 3 between the Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena. In an Instagram post, Kane said that Cecily Eklund was subjected to unacceptable behavior by a LA Kings fan.

Cecily had the opportunity to attend the game as a guest of Kane and the Ben Stelter Fund, which aims to support children with cancer. However, her experience was marred by an incident where she was spat upon by a fan while wearing her jersey.

Kane expressed his disgust and was appalled at the mistreatment of his young friend, emphasizing that such behavior is completely unacceptable.

In his Instagram caption, Kane called out the fan's actions as gross and pathetic, particularly highlighting the impact on a young girl battling cancer. He urged the perpetrator and others to grow up and emphasized the importance of kindness, echoing Cecily's own wise words.

Evander Kane with Cecily

This incident sheds light on the unfortunate reality of disrespectful behavior exhibited by some sports fans. However, it also highlights the resilience and strength displayed by Cecily and the support she receives from Kane and others in her battle against cancer.

Let this incident be a call to action for all sports fans to embrace kindness and foster an inclusive and supportive environment in the sports community.

