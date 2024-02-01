"Every Canadian women’s dream" - NHL fans react as Paul Bissonnette has hilarious take on Wayne Gretzky meeting his mother

A recent encounter between Wayne Gretzky and Paul Bissonnette's mother, Yolande Bissonnette, captured the attention of NHL fans. Spittin Chiclets shared a clip on X, showcasing the legendary Gretzky and Mrs. Bissonnette sharing a laugh and holding hands with the caption:

"Wayne Gretzky and Mrs. Bissonnette finally meet!"

The clip prompted a humorous response from Paul Bissonnette:

"You better chill with those hands Wayno."

This witty remark set the stage for a wave of reactions from amused NHL fans.

One fan appreciated the light-hearted moment:

"Every Canadian woman's dream right? That's awesome."

The playful banter continued with another fan chiming in:

"Mrs. Bissonnette with more goals than Bizz."

Some fans went far. One fan tweeted:

"Looks like Wayne’s gonna pull a Perry."

Amidst the jest and banter, there was a heartfelt appreciation for Mrs. Bissonnette. A fan expressed admiration:

"Your mom seems like an absolute gem. What a great moment."

Unopened Wayne Gretzky's rookie card

A Canadian family in Regina, Saskatchewan, stumbled upon a hidden treasure in their basement: a potential million-dollar earnings. They discovered a sealed case containing 16 boxes of hockey cards from the 1979-80 NHL season, produced by O-Pee-Chee.

The boxes are believed to house several Wayne Gretzky rookie cards, each box containing 48 packs and approximately 20 pristine Gretzky rookies.

The family, choosing to auction the case through Heritage Auctions, could benefit significantly, considering the rarity of the find. The last auction of a single, sealed box from the same product reached $210,000 in February 2022.

While it's improbable that any Gretzky rookies inside will receive a "Gem Mint 10" grade, the sheer rarity of the unopened case presents a unique opportunity. A single "Gem Mint 10" Gretzky rookie sold for $3.75 million in 2021.

Heritage Auctions released a video recounting the discovery.

In their auction description, Heritage wrote,

“No other unopened case of 1979-80 OPC has ever surfaced in the 21st century, and it’s all but impossible to imagine another ever will. ... it’s a thrilling miracle of survival, and one of the greatest trading card lots that Heritage has ever had the privilege to offer.”

The current bid for the case stands at $1.325 million, a staggering increase from its original cost of around $150 in 1979. With 26 days left in the auction, the family's profit is expected to soar.