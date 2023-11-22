"Every player on this roster is a bandaid": Hit by multiple injuries already, Montreal Canadiens fans react to Rafael-Harvey Pinard's sidelining

In a recent blow to the Montreal Canadiens, forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard is set to be sidelined for eight weeks due to a lower-body injury, according to an announcement made by the team on Tuesday. The 24-year-old player found himself on the injured reserve list after missing two games since Nov. 14.

Harvey-Pinard has been a valuable asset for the Canadiens, contributing four assists in 13 games this season. His career totals stand at 25 points, comprising 15 goals and 10 assists, in 51 games with the team. His absence will undoubtedly be felt on the ice as the Canadiens navigate a challenging stretch of the season.

Adding to the team's woes, defenseman Jordan Harris is also facing an indefinite period on the sidelines due to a lower-body injury sustained during Montreal's recent 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins. The 23-year-old defenseman logged over 21 minutes of ice time in that game and currently has three assists this season.

Canadiens fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their collective dismay and concern over the double blow of losing both Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jordan Harris to lower-body injuries. The news hit the fanbase hard, with an outpouring of supportive messages and expressions of disappointment filling the social media platform:

As the Montreal Canadiens grapple with these key injuries, the team will need to rely on depth and resilience to weather this challenging period, and fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the recovery timelines for Harvey-Pinard and Harris.

Canadiens battle injury woes as key players sidelined across positions

The Montreal Canadiens find themselves grappling with a series of unfortunate injuries, leaving several key players sidelined. Defenseman Arber Xhekaj is currently nursing an upper-body injury and is expected to be out until at least Nov. 29. Chris Wideman, dealing with a back injury, is on the injured reserve list and is not expected back until at least Nov. 22.

The injury bug has bitten hard, with David Savard out with a hand injury until at least Dec. 7, while Kirby Dach remains sidelined with a knee injury and is not expected back until at least Sept. 15. The Canadiens' veteran goaltender, Carey Price, is also on the injured reserve list with a knee injury, with his return anticipated after July 1.

The team faces a challenging period as they navigate through these various injuries, testing the depth of the roster and requiring other players to step up in the absence of these key contributors.