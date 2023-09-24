Evgeni Malkin discloses when he will stop playing for Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin, the seasoned center for the Pittsburgh Penguins, has provided some clarity on the finite number of seasons he envisions with the team. The 37-year-old recently stated that he hopes to continue playing for the Penguins for another three years. It marks a somewhat consistent goal he has maintained for some time.

On the third day of training camp, Malkin said (As per NHL.com),

"Three more years, I hope."

Malkin's ambition for at least three more seasons aligns with his desire to see the Penguins return to their championship-caliber form. He believes that the team, which has struggled in recent seasons, is stronger now and that their primary objective is making a triumphant return to the playoffs.

Malkin said,

"I think we're a stronger team than last year. I hope we stay together and our goal is the playoffs, be a winner every game."

In the previous season, Malkin demonstrated his skills by contributing significantly to the team, ranking second in points behind his longtime teammate and captain, Sidney Crosby. However, despite his remarkable performance, the Penguins failed to secure a playoff spot, marking the end of a postseason streak that had lasted for over a decade.

The disappointment of the past season prompted significant off-season changes within the organization, including the appointment of Kyle Dubas as the president of hockey operations and general manager. It also saw the acquisition of Erik Karlsson, the Norris Trophy-winning defenseman.

Malkin acknowledges the substantial transformations and is excited about the potential they bring. He believes that the changes can make the team stronger and more competitive. Their shared goal is clear: to win.

"We changed a lot this year. I hope it helps the team be stronger, be better. We're not happy with last year, for sure. This organization, owners, coaches, players, we're here to win."

According to Evgeni Malkin, new acquisitions will help

Malkin said,

"Last season was very disappointing for us. Now we look forward. It's new teammates and new faces here. We try to be better every day."

Karlsson's addition to the team, in particular, has generated excitement, with Malkin highlighting Karlsson's exceptional speed and skill. The Penguins aim to make the most of Karlsson's talents. They do not want to merely rely on him to score points but also work collaboratively to excel in all aspects of the game.

Another notable addition to the team is Reilly Smith, a Stanley Cup champion from his time with the Vegas Golden Knights. Smith's presence alongside Malkin has the potential to enhance the team's performance.

As Malkin enters another season with the Penguins, his commitment to the team's success remains stronger.