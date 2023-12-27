Evgeni Malkin wishful of joining Travis Scott, LeBron James and others with special Fortnite feature

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) exchange that surprised the gaming and hockey communities, Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin expressed his desire to join the illustrious ranks of celebrities featured in the popular online game Fortnite.

The Penguins' X account tweeted Malkin's wish:

"Malkin on wanting to get his own #Fortnite character: 'I think about that... I need to find who can do this.' What do you think, @FortniteGame? This real moment is brought to you by @glidden_paint."

The revelation came during a casual conversation between Malkin, Sidney Crosby, and Pierre-Olivier Joseph donning Santa hats.

Crosby shared that his neighbor is an avid gamer, specifically into Fortnite. Intrigued, Joseph asked if Malkin played, to which Malkin responded affirmatively, sparking a discussion about gaming habits among the Penguins.

When Joseph mentioned Rust, another teammate known for his involvement in games, Malkin seized the opportunity to express his desire for a virtual presence in Fortnite. Joseph playfully suggested that Nikita might be better at Fortnite, prompting Malkin to ponder the prospect of having his own character in the game.

Malkin said:

"Yeah, I can ... I think about that ... Talk to who? I need to find who can do this."

The exchange highlights the growing intersection of professional athletes and the gaming world, where virtual stardom is as coveted as on-ice success.

Malkin's wish to have a Fortnite character reflects the game's influence not only on the gaming community but also on mainstream pop culture. Celebrities like Travis Scott and LeBron James have previously been featured in special Fortnite events, contributing to the game's widespread appeal.

The question now remains: Will Fortnite heed Malkin's call and bring the dynamic Russian forward into the virtual realm?

Evgeni Malkin has won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins

Evgeni Malkin played a pivotal role in the Pittsburgh Penguins' back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, leading the 2017 playoffs with 28 points. He became the 29th NHL player to amass 150 playoff points.

Achieving a significant milestone on Mar. 12, 2019, Malkin scored his 1,000th NHL point, becoming the 88th player in league history to reach the mark. Despite initial speculation about entering free agency, Malkin signed a four-year, $24.4 million contract extension with the Penguins on July 12, 2022.

Evgeni Malkin celebrated his 1,000th NHL game on Nov. 23, joining Sidney Crosby as the only players to achieve the feat with the Penguins, later accompanied by teammate Kris Letang in the same season.