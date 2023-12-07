Evgeny Kuznetsov breaks silence after first-career healthy scratch by Caps head coach

Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov spoke for the first time after being a healthy scratch from the lineup during Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes, in what could have been the 700th career game for the forward.

It has been a struggling start to the season for Kuznetsov in Washington, particularly the last couple of days, which resulted in him being healthy scratched for the first time in his career since 2021.

When coach Spencer Carbery was questioned about his decision, the Caps coach described it as a "mental reset" for the 31-year-old forward. The Capitals were also shut out by the Arizona Coyotes (6-0) in Evgeny Kuznetsov's absence.

Notably, Kuznetsov leads the Capitals in time one ice by a forward, however, he's only managed to garner nine points (four goals and five assists).

After serving the first scratch from the lineup since 2021, Kuznetsov said (via The Hockey News):

"That was sh*t. It's not easy to watch the game or be not with the team or kind of step away one day and unfortunately not able to help the team and especially in that game... I felt bad because I felt like I had to be there and had to help the team better in every area," he explained.

Kuznetsov reckons his lack of goal contribution has contributed to the Caps' struggles this season, but he wants to play better and help his team succeed in every game:

"I feel like we’ve been missing those 15-20 points by me, and that’s 20 goals. If we could score those 20 goals, we’d probably be top-10 in the league in regard to scoring, so that’s what we’re missing," Kuznetsov said.

"And I understand that. I’m not the guy who’s gonna be making a lot of money and walking around happy when hockey’s not good. I wanna play better, I wanna succeed here and I want my team to celebrate every game."

Evgeny Kuznetsov feels more confident now and looks for redemption to shut his critics when he returns to the Capitals' lineup against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Evgeny Kuznetsov's career stats

Edmonton Oilers v Washington Capitals

Kuznetsov was drafted by the Washington Capitals with the No. 26 pick in the 2010 NHL draft. The 31-year-old Russian forward made his debut in the 2013-14 season and has remained with the same franchise since then.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has been with the Capitals for 11 seasons now. During that time, the 31-year-old forward has garnered 560 points through 169 goals and 391 assists in 699 games. Moreover, he also played a key role in helping the Caps win their only Stanley Cup in 2016.