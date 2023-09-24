Evgeny Kuznetsov slams Washington Capitals management amid trade turmoil

The offseason is often a period of rest and rejuvenation for NHL players, but for Evgeny Kuznetsov, it appears to have been a time of reflection and candid conversations. The Russian star center for the Washington Capitals has been at the center of trade rumors for consecutive seasons, and fans and analysts have been eager to hear his side of the story.

Last March, a report from Russian outlet Match TV claimed that Kuznetsov had requested a trade from the Capitals for two consecutive seasons. However, little new information emerged for the next six months.

Finally, the man himself provided some clarity during an interview with former Capitals forward and team Russia amateur scout Andrei Nikolishin and the Slippery Ice crew.

Evgeny Kuznetsov said:

"There is no such thing that I would come straight out and say, 'That's it, trade me.' There is no such thing. This all goes over time, like a snowball, accumulating back and forth. Rumors don't just come out of nowhere. This has been going on for two years now. I sat with the general manager and talked, as is supposed to happen after the season.

"We talked for an hour, [saying], 'Let's try to change the situation for the better, so that you feel better and I feel better. So, that there is no feeling that I am the odd one out on the team.' Like, 'We would have won if you had played better.' So, that doesn't happen."

The truth seems to be that Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Capitals management had indeed explored the possibility of a trade.

Reports emerged during the offseason that the Capitals had considered moving Kuznetsov, with a potential move to the Nashville Predators reportedly getting close during the most recent NHL Draft.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman had previously noted that the relationship between Kuznetsov and the Capitals had become "strained."

Kuznetsov also shed light on the departure of his close friend Dmitry Orlov, who was traded to the Boston Bruins at last year's trade deadline. According to Kuznetsov, Orlov was very upset about leaving the Capitals and wanted to stay. Kuznetsov said:

"It feels like in this organization those who want to be there are kicked out and those who don't want to be there are left behind."

General manager Brian MacLellan's remarks on Evgeny Kuznetsov

As the Capitals prepare for a new season under new head coach Spencer Carbery, Evgeny Kuznetsov spoke positively about their budding relationship.

General manager Brian MacLellan also extended an olive branch, acknowledging Kuznetsov's importance to the team's success.

"We need [Kuznetsov]," MacLellan said. "He's a good player, and we need him to be competitive, our team to be competitive, and him to be playing at his top level."

With two years remaining on his contract, which pays him $7.8 million annually against the cap, Kuznetsov will hope for a great 2023-24 season.