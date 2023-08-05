Talented Canucks defenseman Ethan Bear has found himself amid various life-changing events. Besides staying away from the ice due to an injury, Bear recently tied the knot with his longtime partner, Lenasia, in a heartwarming ceremony in Kelowna.

However, it hasn't been all celebrations for the former Vancouver Canucks player, as he has been diligently recovering from a shoulder injury that has kept him off the ice for some time.

Bear's injury woes stem from an issue that had been bothering him for a while, but it reached a tipping point during his stint with Team Canada at the IIHF World Championships in May. The shoulder damage prompted the need for surgery, a step that Bear and his agent, Jason Davidson, deemed necessary but long overdue.

Currently taking it slow on the road to recovery, Bear remains optimistic about his progress. The defenseman, currently enjoying the off-season in Kelowna alongside his wife and baby daughter, Gracie, said he is slightly ahead of schedule but won't rush his return to the NHL:

"I'm gonna take my time and make sure that I don't rush it. I probably won't be back until December, though looking at it, I'm probably a little ahead of schedule."

The 24-year-old defenseman was traded to the Canucks in October last year after the Carolina Hurricanes left him without a role on their blue line. The move to Vancouver held special significance for Bear, as his wife grew up in West Kelowna, among others.

Canucks could not extend Ethan Bear a qualifying offer

Although Bear was seen as a key player for the upcoming season, the Canucks could not come up with a contract for him. The situation became more complicated when his shoulder injury required surgery, leading the team to dial down their contract offer. Consequently, the team allowed Bear to become a free agent and did not extend him a qualifying offer.

Although other teams have expressed interest in signing him, Bear has made it clear that he would love to return to Vancouver. However, he also understands the realities of the business side of hockey, and with the team needing to clear cap space, his future with the franchise remains uncertain.

Bear said:

"I would love to come back to the Canucks. I would love to. But that's how the business goes. I was talking with Patrik [Allvin], and he told me himself, 'We have to clear some cap space.'"

Remaining patient and optimistic, Bear is confident that opportunities will arise as he gets closer to his return.