Ex-Canucks goalie weighs in on Stuart Skinner's goaltending struggles with Oilers

Former NHL goaltender Eddie Lack recently shared his thoughts on the struggles of Edmonton Oilers' goaltender Stuart Skinner in the early stages of the 2023-24 NHL season. Lack, known for his stints with various NHL teams, offered insights into Skinner's performance, expressing concern over the noticeable decline in the young goaltender's play.

Eddie Lack weighs in on Stuart Skinner's rough start for the Edmonton Oilers

"I see pucks going through him this year that weren't going through him last year. I don't know if that is a confidence thing, or maybe he is just facing more chances. But he can play better, but it is also a team game. He isn't the only one struggling in Edmonton," Lack said.

Stuart Skinner, who had an impressive 2022-23 season, is off to a rocky start this year, sporting a 1-4-1 record with a concerning .856 save percentage and a 3.99 goals-against average. Despite his remarkable performance last season, Skinner's current struggles have raised questions about his ability to maintain a high level of play consistently.

The former Carolina Hurricanes and Vancouver Canucks goaltender suggested that Skinner's issues might be rooted in a confidence crisis or increased defensive lapses in front of him. Lack emphasized that while Skinner needs to step up his game, the struggles extend beyond the goaltender position, with the entire team facing challenges early in the season.

Stuart Skinner's importance has been amplified by the recent decision to place Jack Campbell on waivers. The Oilers, sitting at a disappointing 2-8-1 record, will need Skinner to find his form quickly to stabilize the goaltending position.

Eddie Lack had a notable career in the NHL, playing for the Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes, Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils. Known for his affable personality and resilience, Lack became a fan favorite during his time in Vancouver. His career spanned from 2010 to 2018, and although injuries impacted his playing time, Lack's contributions to the teams he played for were recognized by fans and peers alike.

Eddie Lack's insights into Stuart Skinner's struggles provide a valuable perspective on the challenges facing the Edmonton Oilers early in the season. As Skinner works to regain his form, the team must address broader issues to reverse their current slump and aim for a more successful campaign. If Skinner can't right the ship, now in sole possession of the Oilers' starting job, the team could be looking for a newer option in net.