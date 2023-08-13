Ex-Detroit Red Wings player sets up big expectations for Yzerman's squad next season

Former player turned Bally Sports Detroit studio analyst Larry Murphy provided some insights on Detroit Red Wings' upcoming season. In a recent discussion on the NHL Network, Murphy shared his thoughts on the team's offseason moves, plus the high expectations he has for General Manager Steve Yzerman's squad.

The conversation started with a question about the Detroit Red Wings's offseason acquisitions, particularly their efforts to bolster their defensive lineup. When asked about his thoughts on the team's prospects for the upcoming season, Murphy did not hold back in expressing his optimism.

Setting the tone for the conversation that would follow, he said:

"Well, I think they're in a legitimate playoff discussion."

Murphy's optimism is grounded in a keen understanding of the competitive landscape within the Eastern Conference. He acknowledged that the East is renowned for its cut throat competition, making it a challenge for any team to secure a playoff spot. He said:

"I mean, unfortunately, the East is very competitive. So, I mean, they could even have a better season next year and still come up short."

Steve Yzerman, who is heading into his second year as GM of the Detroit Red Wings, has already made a substantial impact, according to Murphy. Murphy's assessment is supported by the fact that the team is set to welcome five or six new players into its lineup:

"But I mean Yzerman has done a tremendous job as a second year in a row where he's really made an impact. We're gonna see five or six new guys in the lineup and definitely upgrades to this team."

One of the standout aspects of the team's recent moves is the willingness to invest and spend more on player acquisitions. Murphy metaphorically described Yzerman's approach as "opening the vault." While taking on more payroll can be a risky move, Murphy emphasized that Yzerman has been prudent in structuring contracts intelligently:

"He's opened the vault, the bank vault, so to speak. They've taken on more payroll. But having said that, I mean, the contracts have all been structured very smartly. He's not going to have any – there's no contract that's going to come back and bite him down the road."

The overarching theme of the conversation was the progression of the team. Murphy views the Detroit Red Wings as a team on the rise, with each passing season bringing them closer to their ultimate goal:

"So the team – it's just teams progressing. You know, if they don't make the playoffs, they're going to be very disappointed, I think. And they, last year, they just, ... thought, well, if we can just stay in the hunt, which they did until the end, and of course, just a few weeks before the trading deadline, the wheels kind of came off, so to speak, against Ottawa."

Detroit Red Wings' approach for next season

However, the upcoming season brings with it a different level of expectations. According to Murphy, the bar has been set high:

"But this year, I know for a fact that the expectation is, if we don't get in the playoffs. But this year, I know for a fact that the expectation is, if we don't get in the playoffs, we're gonna be disappointed."

The insights provided by Larry Murphy offer a glimpse into the mindset of the Detroit Red Wings as they gear up for the upcoming season.